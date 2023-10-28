Musk Prepares To Save Gaza's Internet With Starlink Deployment

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli ground forces have escalated their attacks in Gaza, preparing for a potential large-scale ground operation aimed at the militant group Hamas.

According to NetBlocks, a network analysis website, all internet and phone services in the region have been severed. Meanwhile, on the 'free speech' platform X, some users are urging Elon Musk to assist Gaza by providing Starlink terminals, mirroring his support in Ukraine.

On Friday, NetBlocks posted on X, "Live network data show a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel, amid reports of heavy bombardment; the company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines amid ongoing fighting with Israel."

In response to the internet outage, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, a party that has had many members chant antisemitic slogans and displaying pro-Hamas signs in protests, criticized Israel's bombardments in Gaza.

Musk responded to AOC's X post:

"Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.



Musk, the owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX, has provided a digital lifeline for soldiers and civilians in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. Interestingly, despite some of AOC's colleagues previously criticizing the billionaire based on a misleading report from his biographer regarding internet service disruptions in Ukraine, they now find themselves seeking his assistance.