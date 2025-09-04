Musk Snubbed From Trump's Tech CEO Party At Rose Garden

The Hill has obtained the invitation list for an exclusive White House gathering later today in the newly renovated Rose Garden. This event will follow a White House event on artificial intelligence hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.

Among those set to attend are Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the media outlet.

President Trump hosting a dinner for the who’s who of tech CEO’s at in the newly renovated Rose Garden Thursday.



I took a photo of the Rose Garden after getting out of the Oval Office today for meeting between President Trump and the President of Poland. #RoseGarden #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/23OkYjm0DR — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) September 4, 2025

Noticeably absent, according to The Hill, was Elon Musk, whose strained relationship with President Trump earlier this year likely kept him off the guest list.

Trump last night, commenting about Musk: "He's got 80% super genius and then 20% he's got some problems."

President @realDonaldTrump reveals where things stand personally with @elonmusk...



These are two brilliant men and great Americans. I, like millions of others, really would love to see them get the band back together soon 👇 pic.twitter.com/pywib1gJo0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

The snub is reminiscent of the Biden-Harris administration's decision not to invite Musk to a 2021 White House EV summit.

Other attendees include many top tech leaders and CEOs, such as Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai, founder and CEO of Google, respectively; Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle; David Limp, CEO of Blue Origin; Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology; and Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI.

White House AI czar David Sacks will be in attendance, along with Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4, who recently withdrew his nomination to lead NASA.