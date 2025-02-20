Musk: "Time To Begin Preparations For Deorbiting Space Station"

NASA awarded SpaceX a billion-dollar contract last year to deorbit the International Space Station and guide its controlled descent into the Pacific Ocean by the end of the decade. Now, Elon Musk is pushing for an accelerated timeline.

"It is time to begin preparations for deorbiting the @Space_Station . It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility. Let's go to Mars," Musk wrote on X around lunchtime.

Eric Berger, a senior space editor at Ars Technica, commented on Musk's post: "Are you suggesting that the ISS be deorbited prior to 2030? As you know, SpaceX currently as a contract to build the US Deorbit Vehicle to safely bring the station down in 2030."

Musk responded to Berger: "The decision is up to the President, but my recommendation is as soon as possible. I recommend 2 years from now."

The ISS, launched in 1998, recently extended its operational life from 2024 to 2030. Russia has indicated plans to withdraw from the ISS after 2024, while China is building its own space station called Tiangong.

The total cost of the ISS since 1998 is estimated to be around $150 billion to $160 billion, including $3-4 billion per year in costs.

Democrats have already become angered over Musk's proposed accelerated timeline for deorbiting the ISS on X. We're sure they're completely melting down on BlueSky. However, the ISS was originally set to retire in 2015, only to have its operational lifespan repeatedly extended by Congress. Over the years, numerous reports surfaced on leaks and structural concerns. It's time to move on and save taxpayers billions of dollars per year.