NASA May Shrink Boeing's Moon-Mission Role While Handing SpaceX Core Rocket Responsibilities

President Donald Trump's NASA chief could soon announce Boeing's diminishing role in returning astronauts to the Moon, while leaning heavily on Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company to do the heavy lifting.

Boeing's Space Launch System (SLS), originally the rocket backbone of the Artemis mission, would no longer carry the Lockheed Martin-built Orion crew capsule to the Moon. Under the new plan, SpaceX's Starship would take the lead.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman plans to meet with the companies working on the Artemis program next Tuesday, including Boeing, SpaceX, and Blue Origin, to discuss progress and current paths forward. Sources close to the program said any significant changes could face immediate Congressional scrutiny.

"NASA is committed to using the SLS architecture through at least Artemis V, which is necessary to support both human landing system providers, and their associated acceleration plans to return American astronauts to the Moon," Isaacman said in a statement. "We're incredibly supportive of both our HLS providers and their plans to accelerate America's path forward to the moon," Isaacman added.

SpaceX will ultimately deliver millions of tons to the Moon to build a self-growing city there and same for Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2026

If Isaacman does boot SLS from the core rocket during the launch of the Orion crew capsule to the moon, it would be a massive blow to Boeing, which has been mired in setbacks ranging from Starliner capsule issues to SLS launch delays. Notably, Starship still lacks a fully successful orbital flight.

The effort to swap SLS for Starship shows Isaacman's urgent push to accelerate Artemis timelines (target: 2028 landing) after years of delays and cost overruns, with SLS missions costing over $4 billion each.

Isaacman has also been weighing alternatives for the HLS on the Moon from both SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin - both of which hold multibillion-dollar contracts to develop Moon landers for Artemis.