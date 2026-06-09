New Clues In Apple's iOS 27 Hints At Upcoming Foldable iPhone Launch

Software researcher M1Astra shared with Bloomberg new clues embedded deep within Apple's iOS 27 developer beta that suggest the long-awaited foldable iPhone remains on track for a September debut, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

"Apple's iOS 27 and related software updates offer the clearest public signs yet of the company's upcoming foldable iPhone, revealing references to folding hardware and new features designed for larger, more flexible displays," Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman wrote on X, refering to M1Astra's findings that show within iOS 27 developer beta, there are code strings related to determining whether a device is folded or unfolded.

also a new MG key to get the total count of built-in displays pic.twitter.com/0uhik5DWRO — sam henri gold (@samhenrigold) June 8, 2026

Files inside the first iOS 27 developer beta include references to "foldState," "mechanicalAngleDegrees," and "angleDegrees," suggesting the iOS can detect whether a device is folded, unfolded, or partially opened around a hinge. Other repair-related code mentions a secondary display, a second cover glass, and additional light sensors.

New in macOS 27:



You can now resize iPhone mirroring to look like an iPad display pic.twitter.com/8rVy7aTCYd — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 8, 2026

The clues come as Bloomberg previously reported that the foldable iPhone remains on track for a September launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with pricing expected to start around $2,000. This would be the most important iPhone design shift in the nearly 20-year-old iPhone lineup.

However, Apple is late to the game. The first available foldable smartphone with a flexible display was the Royole FlexPai, announced in October 2018 and shipped in December 2018. By early 2019, Samsung had released the Galaxy Fold, and other brands were launching their foldable models.

On Monday, Apple unveiled Siri AI and the next generation of Apple Intelligence during its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Our coverage:

Goldman analyst Michael Ng has provided clients with the key takeaways from WWDC:

We attended AAPL's WWDC keynote and investor event at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA on June 8th, where the company announced key features for iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI. AAPL was down 1% on the day, in line with AAPL's average day-of WWDC performance, with announcements around Apple Intelligence & Siri AI largely in line with expectations. We viewed the announcements as positive with visibility into Siri AI timing, confidence in the completeness of features, and early signs of monetization through iCloud+ subscriptions and product refresh. First, Siri AI will be available in beta this fall in English. The keynote and follow-up presentations that we attended were notable in that Siri AI demonstrations all appeared to be utilizing real features (e.g., the presentation we attended included a live demo), suggesting to us that Siri AI features are largely complete and likely will hit key timelines. Second, rate limits should drive monetization opportunities. Some features, including image generation, have daily usage limits because they rely on powerful server models. Users will be able to get increased access through most iCloud+ subscription plans, which should drive direct monetization for Apple Intelligence. Third, the most advanced AI features announced today will require 12GB memory, driving a refresh opportunity. Features including expressive voices and more advanced dictation will require 12GB memory which is included in iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPad (M4), and select Mac (M3). We think that will help drive a multi-year product refresh cycle, particularly as AI features continue to improve and demand compounds. Over time, we view that continued iteration of integrated AI feature releases should (a) support longer-term demand for product offerings via installed base growth and (b) support longer-term Services growth via monetization of new first-party and third-party apps as well as greater iCloud storage demand with greater personal data & content created with AI features. 1. Siri AI & iOS 27 Fall 2026 launch details: iOS 27 will be available in the fall for iPhone 11 and later, with Apple Intelligence available for iPhones 15 Pro/Pro Max and later. Siri AI will be available in beta later this year for users with devices set to English, with support for additional languages expanding over time. Apple noted that Siri AI availability for iOS 27 & iPadOS27 will be delayed in the EU due to the Digital Markets App (DMA). Additionally, Siri AI & other new Apple Intelligence features should be delayed in China as Apple works through regulatory requirements. Separately, AAPL's most powerful on-device AI model and its features (e.g., expressive Siri AI voice, advanced dictation) will be only be available for devices with at least 12 GB of unified memory including the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPads M4 & later, and Macs M3 or later. 2. Siri AI features in line with expectations: First, Siri AI will have greater personal context awareness as it draws from on-screen and historical personal data across first-party apps (e.g., Photos, Messages, Mail, Music), third party apps, the web, and Visual Intelligence (via device camera) to inform its answers & action execution for queries & requests. Second, Siri AI will allow users to personalize Siri's voice for pace, as well as expressivity (for devices with at least 12 GB of unified memory). Third, Siri AI will have a dedicated app from which users can recall and continue prior conversations. Fourth, Apple demonstrated Siri AI's ability to engage across a user's complete device ecosystem (e.g., Visual Intelligence identifying nutrition facts for food captured on-camera, splitting bills via receipts, creating an event from a flyer to the Calendar app, identifying the location of a photo posted on social media). 3. New Apple Intelligence features for iOS27 announced, also as expected per our WWDC preview: First, Safari will use Apple Intelligence to (a) create tab groups by topic, (b) monitor and set alerts for changes on internet pages a user wants to track, and (c) create custom extensions via description. Second, Apple Intelligence will introduce suggested actions across apps (e.g., add details from Messages to Reminders, updating meeting details on calendar invite by event description). Third, Apple Intelligence will introduce new photo editing features including (a) the Extend tool (to expand images) and (b) the Reframe tool (to shift the perspective of the camera. 4. Platform improvements to personalize design and improve performance. First, iOS 27 will allow users to adjust the strength of the Liquid Glass display (ultra clear to fully tinted). Second, through improved CPU scheduling, iOS 27 should improve performance across Apple products (e.g,. Apps launching more quickly, faster AirDrop, more seamless transitions from cellular to WiFi networks). Third, users will be able to include Android users within iCloud Shared albums.

Apple shares on Monday wiped out any gains and closed down 1%, in line with the stock's average WWDC-day performance over the years. Shares are lower in cash on Tuesday.

Professional subscribers can read the full Apple WWDC note here at our new Marketdesk.ai portal.