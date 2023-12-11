New Huawei Phone Shows China Continues Bypassing Biden's Chip Embargoes

Research firm TechInsights reports Huawei Technologies Co.'s Mate 60 Pro smartphone continues to "bypass technological embargos" by Washington. Further examination of the smartphone has shown considerable progress in Chinese design and engineering of radio-frequency chips.

The new analysis of the Mate 60 Pro shows China is quickly progressing in developing high-tech chips despite technological embargos by the Biden administration.

"This progress isn't just in the application processor system-on-chip (SoC) but also in the 5G BaseBand processor and mobile RF technologies," the report stated.

There was also progress made in "developing advanced (2D) system-in-package (SiP) modules and RF filters, using improved techniques in acoustic wave filters and hybrid technology based on thin-film integrated passive device (IPD) and low-temperature cofired ceramics (LTCC)," the report continued, adding, "This is a significant step from previous RF FE 5G architectures dating back to 2015 and 2016."

TechInsights first shocked the world in an early September report showing the new phone was powered by a cutting-edge 7-nanometer processor manufactured in China.

Advances in domestic chipmaking are an important statement for China to Washington that chip embargoes are failing as the technological gap with Western competitors narrows.

The tech war isn't over - this will only give the Biden administration more ammo to unleash even more sanctions despite the current sanctions not working to stymie Chinese tech progress.