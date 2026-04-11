'Next Step Mars': Trump Congratulates Artemis II Astronauts On Historic Lunar Mission

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump congratulated the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission after their spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean on April 10, capping their 10-day lunar voyage.

Artemis II, NASA’s 10-day test flight around the moon, concluded just after 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET, on April 10 when the Orion spacecraft gently parachuted into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, California.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he “could not be more proud” of the lunar mission and invited the Artemis II crew to the White House.

He anticipated the next phase of U.S. exploration of Mars.

“Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud,” the president wrote. “I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars.”

The Artemis II mission - carrying a crew of four: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency - marked the first time that humans traveled to the moon and back since Apollo 17 in 1972.

🔥HISTÓRICO🔥

Estes são os astronautas que retornaram à Terra após sua missão ao redor da Lua. A tripulação da missão Artemis A missão da NASA retorna ao nosso planeta depois de orbitar a Lua na nave da nave Orion. Siga-nos @Blognetosilveir pic.twitter.com/YSmPhPo5Xq — BlogdoNetoSilveira (@BlogNetoSilvei) April 11, 2026

The Orion spacecraft traveled 694,481 miles, surpassing the previous record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, according to NASA.

NASA said the astronauts tested the spacecraft’s life support systems, emergency equipment and procedures, survival system spacesuits, and other critical spacecraft systems to guide future lunar missions. They captured more than 7,000 images of the lunar surface and its terminator, the boundary line separating lunar day and night, the space agency said.

Their Orion capsule, dubbed Integrity, made the plunge on automatic pilot. The lunar cruiser hit the atmosphere traveling Mach 32—or 32 times the speed of sound—a blistering blur not seen since the 1960s and 1970s Apollo.

Extreme close up footage of the Artemis II Orion capsule right after splashdown and Navy divers starting recoverypic.twitter.com/fqwQ3dARQU — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) April 11, 2026

A joint NASA and U.S. military team retrieved the crew after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, transporting them via helicopter to the USS John P. Murtha for initial medical assessments. All four crew members were reported to be in great health by medical staff.

The space agency said the crew is set to return to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on April 11.

In a statement after the splashdown on April 10, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called the mission a “historic achievement” and thanked the president and Congress for their support.

“With Artemis II complete, focus now turns confidently toward assembling Artemis III and preparing to return to the lunar surface, build the base, and never give up the Moon again,” Isaacman said.