Not Everyone's Excited About AI Tools

The release of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022 and the many AI-powered tools that followed in its tracks have sparked an excitement around artificial intelligence that sometimes feels like a 21st century gold rush.

“AI is transforming every industry, company and country,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said this week.

But, as Statista's Felix Richter reports, while big tech companies invest billions of dollars to build the infrastructure necessary to run large language models, not everybody is convinced that AI will be as transformational as many people currently believe – especially from a consumer perspective.

According to Statista Consumer Insights, there’s still a sizeable share of people who aren’t all that excited about AI.

In fact, almost 3 in 10 U.S. adults surveyed by Statista said they didn’t care about AI tools at all.

At the other end of the excitement scale, 24 percent of respondents said they liked to try out new and innovative AI tools and 22 percent said that they get excited about them.

20 percent said that AI tools are already a part of their day-to-day life, which seems like a lot considering that the “era of AI”, as Huang recently called it, only just begun.