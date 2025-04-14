Nvidia Announces "Engines Of World's AI Infrastructure" Will Be Built In America For First Time

President Trump's 'America First' agenda - more specifically, the revival of domestic critical supply chains to reinforce hemispheric defense - scored a massive win this morning as Nvidia announced plans to design and build AI supercomputer factories in the United States for the first time.

Nvidia outlined new initiatives aimed at strengthening America's chip manufacturing sector:

Nvidia is localizing AI chip and supercomputer manufacturing in the U.S. for the first time , partnering with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.

Over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space has been commissioned for Blackwell chips and AI supercomputers in Arizona and Texas.

Mass production of these chips is expected within 12–15 months.

Total AI infrastructure by Nvidia could total $500 billion over the next four years.

"Tens of 'gigawatt AI factories' are expected to be built in the coming years," Nvidia said, adding, "Manufacturing Nvidia AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented on 'Made In America' supercomputers:

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time" and "adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency ."

Nvidia's move will bolster America's chip manufacturing sector and reduce reliance on high-tech AI chips from Taiwan — a supply chain that Beijing could disrupt at any moment with an invasion of Taipei.

Rebuilding these critical domestic supply chains plays into a broader theme of hemispheric defense as the world fractures into a more profound bipolar state by the 2030s.

The race to secure supply chains and strengthen hemispheric defense is intensifying. That's because the technological competition between the U.S. and China is set to go into hyperdrive. Control over AI chips and their applications — including EVs, clean tech, humanoid robots, drones, low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and large language models (LLMs) — will be critical. While these may seem like separate industries, they all share a common ecosystem of technologies and supply chains. Whoever dominates these industries will dominate the next decade.

If America wants to win 2030 - now is the time to bolster domestic supply chains.