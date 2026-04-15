Nvidia Unveils New AI Open Model, Sparking Rally In Quantum Stocks

Nvidia unveiled the world's first open-source AI models to accelerate the development of quantum computing. The news sent shares of several Asian software and cybersecurity firms soaring and sparked a rally in U.S.-listed quantum stocks in premarket trading.

Nvidia's Ising open-model family is designed to improve two critical areas: quantum processor calibration and quantum error correction. Nvidia claims the models deliver calibration capabilities it describes as industry-leading, while its decoding tools operate 2.5 times faster and achieve up to 3x greater accuracy than traditional open-source approaches.

"AI is essential to making quantum computing practical," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated.

Jensen continued, "With Ising, AI becomes the control plane, the operating system of quantum machines, transforming fragile qubits into scalable and reliable quantum-GPU systems."

In South Korea, shares of software and cybersecurity firms, including Axgate Co. and ICTK Co., jumped to the 30% daily trading limit. China's GuoChuang Software Co. and QuantumCTek Co., along with Japan's Fixstars Corp., rose at least 8%.

In the U.S., D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) rose 10%, while IonQ Inc. (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) climbed 5.9% following the Nvidia news.

Amid the hype in quantum stocks, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Lea reminded traders, "While these tools can potentially help accelerate developments, the deployment of practical, large-scale quantum computing remains a long way off."