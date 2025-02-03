Ontario Rips Up $100 Million Starlink Contract In Response To Trump's Trade War Chaos

Premier Doug Ford of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party announced on X that, in response to President Trump's escalating trade war—including a 25% tariff on Canadian goods—the provincial government would be "ripping up" its contract with Elon Musk's Starlink, which was set to provide high-speed internet to rural communities.

Ford's statement on X:

Starting today and until U.S. tariffs are removed, Ontario is banning American companies from provincial contracts. Every year, the Ontario government and its agencies spend $30 billion on procurement, alongside our $200 billion plan to build Ontario. U.S.-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame. We're going one step further. We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy. Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it.

One X user asked Ford a very good question: "Does that mean you're dropping Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or Oracle?"

Time for https://t.co/X3OaZ5i9pY? — Chris Pavlovski 🏴‍☠️ (@chrispavlovski) February 3, 2025

The Starlink contract with the gov't of Ontario was announced in late 2024 and would bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across the region.

