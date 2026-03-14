Palantir CEO Has Grim Prediction For Democrats Over AI

Palantir CEO Alex Karp delivered an apocalyptic warning to progressives, particularly "highly educated, often female voters, who vote mostly Democrat," stating that their influence over the economy and broader society will erode as technologies such as artificial intelligence transfer power to working-class, right-leaning men.

"This technology disrupts humanities-trained, largely Democratic voters, and makes their economic power less. And increases the economic power of vocationally trained, working-class, often male, working-class voters," Karp told CNBC hosts on Thursday.

He continued, "And so these disruptions are gonna disrupt every aspect of our society. And to make this work, we have to come to an agreement of what it is we're going to do with the technology; how are we gonna explain to people who are likely gonna have less good, and less interesting jobs."

Karp, whose software company builds surveillance and defense products for the U.S. government, is essentially saying that AI will shift economic power away from highly educated, so-called "woke Karens" and toward working-class, often right-leaning male voters.

He then shifted the conversation toward military uses of AI, admitting that these technologies are "dangerous" while claiming that Palantir will enable an American future.

"These technologies are dangerous societally," Karp said, adding, "The only justification you could possibly have would be that if we don't do it, our adversaries will do it. And we will be subject to their rule of law.… Why is it that we're absorbing the risk of disrupting the very fabric of our society, including the most powerful parts of our society, if it's not because it's about maintaining our ability to be American in the near term and long term?"

The CEO of Palantir just said the quiet part out loud.

Alex Karp — whose company builds surveillance and defense technology for the U.S. government — just openly stated that AI will deliberately shift economic power away from highly educated, often female, Democratic-leaning… pic.twitter.com/mqznkz4V90 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 12, 2026

Karp's view is that AI will restructure the American class system and shift the balance of economic power. That's one way to present the AI narrative to the everyday person.