Reaching 120 & Beyond: Musk Makes Stunning Longevity Claim

Elon Musk says “semi-immortality is an extremely solvable problem,” and that in hindsight, the solution will seem obvious.

As The Vigilant Fox reports, reaching 120 and beyond, Musk believes, is simply a matter of “changing the program.”

“When you consider the fact that your body is extremely synchronized in its age, the clock must be incredibly obvious. Nobody has an old left arm and a young right arm. Why is that?” Musk said.

He added:

“What’s keeping them all in sync? You’re pre-programmed to die. And so if you change the program, you will live longer.”

However, Musk said he is not interested in immortality:

Watch the full clip below:

Elon Musk just made a stunning longevity claim and treated it like a footnote.



He says “semi-immortality is an extremely solvable problem,” and that in hindsight, the solution will seem obvious.



Reaching 120 and beyond, Musk believes, is simply a matter of “changing the… pic.twitter.com/oa5AAmzlia — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 12, 2026

h/t @VigilantFox