Researchers Theorize That Our Brains Are Building The Universe

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Developments in quantum physics and consciousness research are prompting scientists to reconsider the fundamental nature of reality.

Several recent discussions highlight theories proposing that conscious experience may play a far more fundamental role than previously thought — potentially generating space-time itself.

Popular Mechanics covered a provocative theory suggesting consciousness could be foundational.

A bold theory suggests that consciousness generates space—meaning reality isn’t what it seems.



Read the full story at the link below.



🔗: https://t.co/qEVnaL3yRL pic.twitter.com/EAKK5onbhA — Popular Mechanics (@PopMech) May 12, 2026

The full piece explores a 2025 paper by Uppsala University professor of materials science Maria Strømme, published in AIP Advances. Her model proposes consciousness as a universal, omnipresent awareness serving as a foundational field from which physical reality emerges.

Strømme argues that “in the beginning, it was consciousness. Not individual minds, but something omnipresent, awareness itself. The universe—space, time, matter, stars, galaxies, our own sun, and distant worlds like Neptune—came later. Or rather, according to [this] controversial new theory, it came from that underlying form of awareness.”

The theory reinterprets the Big Bang not as the origin of matter but as the differentiation of a unified field of awareness into the structured world of space, time, and matter.

It draws on quantum field theory, emergence, symmetry breaking, and non-dual philosophy to suggest that the separation between mind and matter may not be fundamental.

Your Brain Is the Architect of the Universe — And Your Consciousness Shapes Reality

https://t.co/20wYVWtXo5 — Paul Quibell-smith 🔶 (@QuibellPaul) May 12, 2026

New Scientist described a broader shift: “The idea that everything that exists can be built from the bottom up has long held sway among physicists. Now, a new kind of science is under construction that centres conscious experience – and might unravel the universe’s biggest mysteries.”

The idea that everything that exists can be built from the bottom up has long held sway among physicists. Now, a new kind of science is under construction that centres conscious experience – and might unravel the universe’s biggest mysteries https://t.co/OhErhuBhrF — New Scientist (@newscientist) May 3, 2026

University of Rochester physicist Adam Frank and collaborators argue that conscious experience is what is fundamentally real. Frank states: “I have no access to the world except through experience,” and describes the physicalist world as “an unexperienced and unexperienciable world. It is a very useful abstraction, but one that only comes after the actual world that scientists live and practise in.”

These discussions build on earlier explorations of consciousness potentially operating at the quantum level.

Research has examined whether the brain’s microtubules could harbor a “quantum heartbeat” tied to awareness.

Scientists are using terahertz waves to probe subtle vibrations in these cellular structures noninvasively.

A 2024 University of Maryland study showed that stabilizing microtubules in rats delayed the loss of consciousness under anesthesia, referencing the Penrose-Hameroff Orch-OR theory.

In parallel, Oxford physicist Vlatko Vedral has offered a perspective grounded in the Many-Worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics. He posits that alternate versions of individuals may exist across parallel universes, with every tiny quantum event potentially branching reality into different paths.

Alternate versions of you from parallel universes may be controlling your life, new theory claims https://t.co/Jn1BkBAdha — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 12, 2026

Vedral emphasizes that reality branches through ordinary interactions, not solely through human observation. He states that humans “do not magically create reality simply by observing it,” adding “consciousness is not special in the way many people believe.”

He clarifies: “Reality does not suddenly change because a human looked at something.” Instead, “any interaction at all can affect the outcome.” Vedral explained that “the universe does not wait for humans to notice something before making a decision. The interaction itself is what matters.”

He concludes that “people are part of a much larger system of interactions constantly shaping reality around them. The universe, in this view, is not centered on human consciousness. It is an endless web of collisions, particles and probabilities unfolding across countless possible outcomes.”

Adding an intriguing layer to this are these claims:

CERN researchers have developed an advanced quantum simulation that exhibits behavior remarkably similar to an interactive parallel universe.



During experiments focused on quantum entanglement, the simulated particles unexpectedly shifted their patterns the moment scientists… pic.twitter.com/btNmyJTPUE — Night Sky Now (@NightSkyNow) May 13, 2026

The post continues…

…observed specific regions. This dynamic relationship between the observer and the system challenges traditional models by suggesting observation actively shapes quantum outcomes. If these simulated behaviors hold true on a larger scale, they could radically transform our understanding of consciousness and the underlying structure of reality. Exploring these highly responsive quantum systems opens up incredible possibilities for future technologies that might one day respond directly to conscious intent. “If these simulated behaviors hold true on a larger scale, they could radically transform our understanding of consciousness and the underlying structure of reality. Exploring these highly responsive quantum systems opens up incredible possibilities for future technologies that might one day respond directly to conscious intent.”

OK, this may not be exactly what is going on…

🚨 A viral claim says CERN simulations began showing “organized” behavior that reacted to observation.



Here’s what’s actually real:



Modern quantum simulations can produce unexpected emergent patterns highly structured behaviors that arise from simple underlying rules.



This… pic.twitter.com/dkuaRhI7eQ — TheNewPhysics (@CharlesMullins2) May 7, 2026

The post continues:

This happens in: quantum many-body systems

neural networks

cellular automata

condensed matter simulations

self-organizing computational systems And sometimes those patterns become so complex they look almost intentional. But there is currently no verified evidence that CERN created a conscious simulation or discovered a “parallel universe.” What is fascinating is this: Physics keeps finding that order naturally emerges from complexity. The deeper systems become… the more reality starts looking computational, geometric, and information-based. That’s why these stories spread so fast. They touch a real scientific mystery: At what point does pattern recognition become emergence? And how would we even recognize the difference?

These developments also connect to proposals about the structure of the universe itself. One model suggests the cosmos has seven dimensions in total.

As physicist Richard Pin?ák explained: “We experience three dimensions of space and one of time — four dimensions in total. Our model proposes that the universe actually has seven dimensions: the four we know, plus three tiny extra dimensions curled up so tightly that we cannot directly perceive them.”

The framework addresses issues such as the black hole information paradox through geometric effects in the hidden dimensions.

Together, the emerging picture points to a universe where consciousness, quantum interactions, extra dimensions, and possible parallel branches may intersect in ways that defy everyday intuition.

Whether future experiments confirm these connections or refine them remains an open question, but the conversation continues to evolve at the frontier of physics and neuroscience.

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