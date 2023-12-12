Rumble Hit With "Unprecedented" Cyber Attack After Posting J6 Security Cam Footage

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Free speech video hosting platform Rumble was hit with an “unprecedented” cyber attack shortly after new security camera footage from January 6 was posted on the platform.

Last week it was revealed that the GOP-controlled Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight had created a new Rumble channel to post hours of security footage from Capitol Police taken on January 6, 2021.

“The first few videos were posted to the Rumble channel on Dec. 5. By the next day, the collection grew to 135 clips—each about 10 minutes long. The channel had nearly 700 followers on Dec. 7,” reported the Epoch Times.

Apparently, that upset some people.

I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend.



I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble. https://t.co/tGomVXxEzN — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 11, 2023

Shortly after, Rumble was hit by a massive and seemingly organized attack that left people unable to upload or watch content.

“I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X. “I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble,” he added.

Rumble was only able to completely restore services last night.

“A major thank you to our cyber security partners and our entire team. This was a massive learning experience that will only make us stronger,” said the company.

“A big thank you to all users and creators who have been incredibly patient with us during this time.”

Services are 100% restored.



A major thank you to our cyber security partners and our entire team. This was a massive learning experience that will only make us stronger.



A big thank you to all users and creators who have been incredibly patient with us during this time. https://t.co/hBdeXKq2kk — Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) December 12, 2023

Censorship takes another L.

