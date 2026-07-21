"Safeguard Our Homeland": FCC Moves To Ban Foreign Military-Grade Drone Imports

A little more than a week after we exposed military-grade interceptor drones being openly marketed on Facebook as dual-use technology by a Hong Kong-based company, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced a proposal to prohibit the importation and sale of foreign-produced military-grade drones in the U.S.

"Today, the FCC took additional action to safeguard our homeland. We have proposed banning the sale of foreign, military-grade drones, including those capable of swarming," Carr wrote on X, adding, "Another step to strengthening and securing America's drone supply chain."

Today, the FCC took additional action to safeguard our homeland.



We have proposed banning the sale of foreign, military-grade drones—including those capable of swarming.



Another step to strengthening and securing America’s drone supply chain. pic.twitter.com/XZWGSKZF5G — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 21, 2026

Carr published a public notice in which the FCC is seeking comments on a proposal to prohibit the continued importation and sale of previously authorized foreign-made military-grade drones and critical components to buyers outside the U.S. government, including systems with swarming capabilities.

The notice stated that these dual-use drones "pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons"…

Our July 13 report, titled "Why Is China Advertising Insane War Drones on Facebook", turned some heads when we showed readers just how easy it was to acquire interceptor drones from China.

The Hong Kong seller we spoke to provided a pricing sheet within minutes...

Earlier today, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine warned during a Senate hearing about the dangerous new world in which these low-cost drones are proliferating.

Gen. John D. Caine warns enemies are gaining dangerous new capabilities through cheap, widely available drone tech.



He says the battlefield now stretches from the seabed to space, and America must be ready to fight everywhere at once.



Watch OAN on OAN Live for updates. pic.twitter.com/YCdBhcU84i — One America News (@OANN) July 21, 2026

The federal government knows a domestic drone incident involving a threat actor as a question of when, not if. That view is accelerating the race to harden US airspace around military installations, critical infrastructure, mass gatherings and other high-value targets.