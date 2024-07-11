Saudis Order 100 Air Taxis From German Startup, Reuters Says

Air taxi firm Lilium has won a major order from state-owned Saudi Arabian airline Saudia, according to Reuters, citing sources.

Saudia has signed a deal to purchase 100 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles from the German air taxi firm ahead of an event with reporters on July 18 at the company's headquarters near Munich.

Here's more from the report:

The customer had signed a framework deal to buy 100 Lilium jets some 18 months ago and has invited reporters to an event which it said will give insight into Saudia's forthcoming deals at Lilium headquarters near Munich on July 18. The source said the aim was to convert the deal into a concrete order for vertical take-off electric air taxis.

Flying cars have long been seen as fiction, as some of us remember the animated sitcom "The Jetsons" from the 70s. But since venture capitalists have plowed billions of dollars into the eVTOL space, technological advancements have been rapidly made, increasing the odds these vehicles will transform intercity travel later this decade.

Powering the Lilium eVTOL are multiple small propellers driven by electric motors that provide lift during takeoff and landing and thrust during cruise.

Reuters said the company has about 780 orders and letters of intent to date, including the plans with Saudia.

"This is a very important moment for the company."

Day 1 at ILA Berlin 2024 was filled with exceptional highlights. Delighted to host Chancellor Olaf Scholz and showcase the full-scale model of our Lilium Jet to leading industry representatives in Germany for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UUCP1Xfaks — Lilium (@Lilium) June 6, 2024

In addition to Lilium, we have been following Alef Aeronautics, which is based in San Mateo, California, and recently reached nearly 3,000 preorders for its $300k flying car.