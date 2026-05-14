Scientists Intentionally Trigger 8,000 Earthquakes Deep Beneath Swiss Alps

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Scientists at ETH Zurich university in Switzerland have deliberately induced around 8,000 seismic events deep underground in the Swiss Alps as part of an experiment called Fault Activation and Earthquake Rupture (FEAR-2).

The team injected 750,000 litres of water into the ground via two boreholes over approximately 50 hours at the BedrettoLab facility. The quakes were too small to be felt at the surface or cause damage, with magnitudes ranging from -5 to -0.14.

The researcher explained “While some seismic events occurred on the target fault zone, a large number of events took place on neighbouring geological structures activated by the fluid injection.”

Uni researchers are making earthquakes happen under the Alps. Okayyy. https://t.co/EXZIYaGmnm — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 12, 2026

Professor Domenico Giardini, one of the lead researchers, stated: “If we master how to produce quakes of a certain size, then we know how not to produce them.”

He also noted the advantages of the site: “It is perfect, because we have a kilometer and a half of mountain on top of us… and we can look very close at the faults, how they move, when they move, and we can make them move ourselves.”

He doesn’t seem all that worried about the mountains crumbling on top of him.

Researchers have made the ground shake in southern Switzerland, triggering thousands of tiny earthquakes in a monitored setting, as they seek to discover seismicity insights that could reduce risks. https://t.co/GLfbtgewPE — The Japan Times (@japantimes) May 12, 2026

Researchers say that the experiment, conducted at the end of April, builds on efforts to better understand earthquake generation processes.

They contend that this could support safer deep geothermal energy development in low-permeability reservoirs.

⛰️ Beneath the Swiss Alps, scientists at #BedrettoLab run by ETH Zurich trigger micro-earthquakes 1,000 m underground to study how seismic events start and test geothermal systems that could power our future. ⚡🇨🇭 #Science #Geothermal

More info 👉https://t.co/yw6vfC2k1c pic.twitter.com/EAq4mrH8VF — About Switzerland (@AbtSwitzerland) October 14, 2025

Researchers emphasized rigorous safety measures, remote control from Zurich, and multiple layers of risk assessment. They also claim that seismicity remained well below levels that would be perceptible or damaging.

This controlled seismic testing occurs alongside other potentially high-risk scientific interventions into natural systems.

Other seemingly bizarre efforts have included dumping 65,000 litres of chemicals into the ocean in a geoengineering experiment:

Experiments to dim the Sun:

Rogue climate groups launching sulfur dioxide balloons:

Insiders at Davos have also discussed weather manipulation:

Such interventions underscore ongoing efforts to manipulate complex Earth systems, sometimes with limited transparency.

The Swiss experiment has prompted renewed discussion around long-standing theories that earthquakes could be deliberately triggered for strategic purposes.

Proponents point to technologies like the U.S. High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Alaska, which studies the ionosphere but has faced persistent claims of dual-use capabilities for seismic or weather influence.

Earthquake Weapon | HAARP Project



Could antenna arrays situated around the world cause deadly earthquakes thousands of kilometres away❓️



Did Nikola Tesla build an earthquake machine in the 1890's❓️ https://t.co/0OIBY8MZem pic.twitter.com/mIyYOVLV23 — 𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐗🐦‍🔥𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍 (@XPHOENIXDRAGON) April 18, 2026

Theorists have cited examples including the 2010 Haiti earthquake, where Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez alleged U.S. involvement via HAARP-like technology.

Similar accusations arose after the 2011 Japan tsunami and the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes, with claims of electromagnetic or underground methods targeting fault lines.

Discussions often reference historical concerns from figures like Rosalie Bertell and books alleging ionospheric manipulation could affect tectonic activity.

While scientists maintain no established mechanism links programs like HAARP to earthquakes, these theories persist in public discourse, especially following major seismic events or experiments like the one in the Alps.

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