Is This The Secret SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Musk Just Hinted At? 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast on Friday for a three-hour conversation covering a wide range of topics, including the upcoming unveiling of the second-generation Tesla Roadster, which he said "will have crazy tech."

"Look, I think it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever. This is some crazy, crazy technology we got in this car. Crazy technology. Crazy crazy. Let's just put it this way. It's crazier than anything James Bond. If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that," Musk told Rogan.

Musk said that this product unveiling will be "unforgettable" and even hinted at a flying car.

He continued, "My friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don't have flying cars. If Peter wants a flying car we should should be able to buy one."

Recall that shortly after Musk unveiled the Roadster in 2017, he discussed adding a "SpaceX package" with cold-air thrusters for boosting downforce and acceleration.

However, a "SpaceX package" for the next-generation Roadster seems far-fetched. We suspect Musk will instead unveil a two-seater eVTOL vehicle called the Model A, developed by the SpaceX-backed company Alef Aeronautics .

At the start of 2025, Alef released the "first-ever video in history of a car driving and vertically taking off," according to a press release earlier this year.

Here's the SpaceX-backed flying car in action.

About a year ago, Alef received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for its Model A, which allowed the startup to fly the eVTOL at limited locations for exhibition, research, and development, including the latest demonstration.

This airworthiness certification would be very critical for Musk's upcoming demonstration, which he said could happen by the end of the year.

Alef is also developing a four-passenger sedan called the Model Z.