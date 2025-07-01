"Shame & Name" Climate Activist Satellite Backed By Bezos Lost

A high-resolution Earth-observation satellite designed to monitor and map global methane emissions has been lost after a power failure.

The $88 million satellite, called MethaneSAT, owned by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and backed by Jeff Bezos, was lost ten days ago...

On Friday, June 20, the MethaneSAT mission operations lost contact with MethaneSAT. After pursuing all options to restore communications, we learned this morning that the satellite has lost power, and that it is likely not recoverable. While this is difficult news, it is not the end of the overall MethaneSAT effort, or of our work to slash methane emissions.

— MethaneSAT (@MethaneSAT) July 1, 2025

MethaneSAT was launched in March 2024 and delivered data on methane emissions, focusing on the "name and shame" operations of global oil and gas assets worldwide. It was built on Blue Canyon Technologies' X-Sat platform and carried a custom infrared spectrometer from Ball Aerospace, capable of detecting methane sources both large and small.

Reuters reported that MethaneSAT's last known position was over Svalbard, Norway, and the EDF has acknowledged it is unlikely to be recovered.

"We're seeing this as a setback, not a failure," Amy Middleton, senior vice president at EDF, told Reuters, adding, "We've made so much progress and so much has been learned that if we hadn't taken this risk, we wouldn't have any of these learnings."

MethaneSAT stated, "To solve the climate challenge requires bold action and risk-taking and this satellite was at the leading edge of science, technology and advocacy."

Oil and gas companies can breathe a sigh of relief that the name-and-shame satellite used by climate activists is now out of commission. As the US grapples with self-imposed de-growth far-left climate policies, one has to wonder: did MethaneSAT ever turn its lens on China's coal-powered power grid?"