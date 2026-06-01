SpaceX IPO Update: New Filing Reveals Friends & Family Share Allocation, Anthropic AI Deal, And Water Risk

SpaceX has provided fresh details in an amended S-1 filing regarding its upcoming initial public offering, including a directed share program for employees and insiders, a major AI computing agreement with Anthropic, and new risk factors.

The company will reserve up to 5% of shares in its IPO for certain employees and friends and family of its executive officers. The company disclosed that participants on its "friends and family" list will not be subject to a lock-up restriction, allowing them to sell shares immediately upon listing.

While directed share programs are common in IPOs, the lack of lock-up for this group stands out. More than 60% of shares outstanding immediately prior to the offering remain subject to an extended lock-up period, including shares held by founder and CEO Elon Musk.

SpaceX stands as the preeminent launch provider globally, delivering unmatched reliability, cost-efficiency, and launch cadence. As of mid-2026, the company maintains a 100% success rate across dozens of Falcon launches this year and conducts the vast majority of U.S. orbital missions - carrying both commercial and government payloads, including NASA crew and cargo to the ISS as well as national security satellites. SpaceX's Falcon family commands over 80% of the U.S. launch market and the bulk of global mass-to-orbit capability thanks to proven reusability.

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, meanwhile, suffered a significant setback last week, when its New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral. The incident destroyed the vehicle and caused extensive damage to the launch pad - including collapsed lightning towers and ground infrastructure - forcing months of repairs and further delaying the company's entry into heavy-lift competition.

Here's our video of the explosion at Launch Complex 36. It happened about 9 pm ET (0100 UTC) as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of its New Glenn rocket.



Watch live views: https://t.co/tm2wZQmAVD pic.twitter.com/PmbgQC6Qmq — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 29, 2026

Blue Origin now faces additional hurdles in catching up to SpaceX, particularly as it seeks NASA Artemis contracts and commercial missions for Amazon's Project Kuiper.

Major AI Computing Deal with Anthropic

The amended filing also discloses that SpaceX has an agreement to provide Anthropic PBC with artificial intelligence computing capacity consisting of approximately 325,000 Nvidia chips. The deal is valued at $1.25 billion per month and runs through May 2029. After an initial three-month period, either party can terminate with 90 days notice.

SpaceX noted in its risk factors that some compute service customers may rely on external capital to meet their payment obligations.

New Risk Factor: Water Scarcity?

SpaceX added water scarcity as a formal risk factor. Drought conditions, increased competition for water sources, and potential regulatory restrictions could raise costs or limit the company's ability to cool its data center infrastructure. This reflects growing scrutiny over the high water and power demands of AI data centers.

Bloomberg last week reported that SpaceX is now targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion for the IPO vs. $2T - which Elon Musk said was "false" in response after we surfaced the claim. Either way, the IPO is more or less a major referendum on the AI-fueled bull market.

The company is targeting pricing on June 11 and a trading debut on June 12 under the ticker SPCX on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas.