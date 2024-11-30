SpaceX Rockets Launched 86% Of All Upmass To Space In Q3

SpaceX continues dominating the global space race as the premier rocket launcher for satellite operators, outpacing entire nation-state space programs.

New data for the third quarter shows the Elon Musk-led company "launched an astonishing 362 metric tons of upmass to space — this represents 85.7% of all upmass launched in the world in the third quarter of this year," according to one Tesla investor.

SpaceX accounted for 63% of all space launches in the third quarter.

Data showed that SpaceX launched 518 spacecraft in the quarter, the most of any launch provider worldwide.

Musk chimed in on X, "If rest of Q4 goes well, should be 90%."

More data on heavy-lift launches via BryceTech:

BryceTech projects near-term growth in spacecraft and heavy-lift launches open to U.S. commercial providers, driven primarily by the deployment of megaconstellations. Near-term the average annual number of spacecraft open to launch from U.S. providers is about 3,100, with about 1,900 being non-Starlink spacecraft. Between 2029 and 2033, the average is about 2,500 spacecraft per year. Heavy-lift launches will play a central role, with an estimated annual average of 110 launches from 2024 to 2028, decreasing to an average 50 launches annually from 2029 to 2033. Note: Forecast data does not include spacecraft captive to international launch providers.

The next Starship test flight window will open up on January 11. This will be the seventh test flight of the program while the company refines the world's largest launch vehicle.

The sixth test flight of Starship was earlier this month.

Starship's fifth test flight in early October was groundbreaking...

Just weeks ago, Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, told investors the company plans hundreds of Starship rocket launches during President Trump's second term.

The latest valuation placed on SpaceX was around $250 billion, according to a recent Financial Times report that cited sources who expect the company to offer existing shares around $135 in December.

SpaceX is why America is years ahead of the rest of the world in the space race. Let's not screw this up.