SpaceX Starship Launch Nears After Coast Guard Warns Of "Rocket Activity"

SpaceX's next launch of the Starship spaceship and Super Heavy booster from South Texas could be as early as the end of August, according to a new US Coast Guard notice.

"On Aug. 31, 2023, mariners operating offshore in waters east of Brownsville, Texas, are advised of rocket launching activities and associated hazardous areas which may impact navigation interests," USCG stated. The agency continued, "Navigational hazards from rocket launching activity may include, free falling debris and/or descending vehicles or vehicle components, under various means of control. Mariners should avoid all waters within rocket flight trajectories originating from launch sites in the vicinity of Boca Chica Beach and Brownsville, Texas."

Boca Chica is home to the SpaceX Starbase, located on the east coast of Texas near South Padre Island's beaches.

On Aug. 4, Elon Musk posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter, "Preparing for next Starship flight! This time, I think we have ~50% probability of reaching orbital velocity, however even getting to stage separation would be a win."

Musk tweeted Friday evening, "Interstage extension for hot gas venting added to enable Starship to turn on its engines while booster engines still firing!"

Meanwhile, SpaceX recently submitted its final report on the Starship launch on Apr. 20, which ended with the rocket exploding four minutes after liftoff.

"SpaceX has submitted its final mishap investigation report to the FAA for review. That review is ongoing," FAA officials said in an emailed statement to Space.com. "When a final mishap report is approved, it will identify the corrective actions SpaceX must make," the statement added. "Separately, SpaceX must modify its license to incorporate those actions before receiving authorization to launch again."

Jim Free, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, told Fox News that officials from his agency visited Starbase to discuss Starship's next launch.

"They need to launch multiple times, not just for us but for them. And then they need to launch multiple times for us. So we really want to see them find the success in their launches, including the next one," Free said.

"While we wouldn't expect a launch by Aug. 31, SpaceX is closer to launching Starship again than not. The fast-paced progress definitely can't be ignored, and a launch attempt by the end of 2023 is certainly quite possible," Tesla blog Teslarti wrote.