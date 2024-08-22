Spot The Odd One Out: EV Adoption By State
In 2023, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) passed the 1.6 million mark.
To visualize where EVs are the most popular, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti maps the number of registered EVs per 100,000 people by state as of June 2024.
The vehicle registration data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy, while population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Only all-electric vehicles are included on the map.
California Leads EV Adoption
California has the highest number of electric vehicles, with 1.1 million. Florida follows with 231,000 EVs, and Texas ranks third with 210,000.
When considering EVs per 100,000 people, California also leads with 3,026 cars per 100,000 people, followed by Washington, Hawaii, and Oregon.
|U.S. State
|EVs per 100k people
|California
|3026
|Washington
|1805
|Hawaii
|1686
|Oregon
|1422
|Colorado
|1405
|Nevada
|1379
|New Jersey
|1349
|Arizona
|1139
|Vermont
|1129
|District of Columbia
|1115
|Utah
|1078
|Maryland
|1050
|Florida
|1024
|Massachusetts
|983
|Connecticut
|818
|Georgia
|771
|Delaware
|745
|Illinois
|741
|Texas
|690
|New Hampshire
|660
|New York
|622
|Minnesota
|591
|North Carolina
|589
|Oklahoma
|564
|Rhode Island
|542
|Pennsylvania
|499
|Maine
|489
|Michigan
|454
|New Mexico
|452
|Tennessee
|428
|Idaho
|406
|Missouri
|398
|Ohio
|391
|Montana
|373
|South Carolina
|358
|Kansas
|354
|Indiana
|350
|Alaska
|346
|Nebraska
|319
|Iowa
|260
|Kentucky
|238
|Alabama
|232
|Arkansas
|214
|South Dakota
|169
|Louisiana
|165
|North Dakota
|112
|Mississippi
|110
Mississippi has the fewest electric vehicles proportionally, with only 110 EVs per 100,000 people. North Dakota has a similar lack of EVs, with 112 per 100,000 people in the state.
Additionally, California has the highest number of EV charging stations, with over 15,000, making up 29% of all charging stations in America. As of 2022, the Golden State had nearly double the number of chargers compared to the next three states combined: New York, Florida, and Texas.
