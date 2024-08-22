Spot The Odd One Out: EV Adoption By State

In 2023, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) passed the 1.6 million mark.

To visualize where EVs are the most popular, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti maps the number of registered EVs per 100,000 people by state as of June 2024.

The vehicle registration data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy, while population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only all-electric vehicles are included on the map.

California Leads EV Adoption

California has the highest number of electric vehicles, with 1.1 million. Florida follows with 231,000 EVs, and Texas ranks third with 210,000.

When considering EVs per 100,000 people, California also leads with 3,026 cars per 100,000 people, followed by Washington, Hawaii, and Oregon.

U.S. State EVs per 100k people California 3026 Washington 1805 Hawaii 1686 Oregon 1422 Colorado 1405 Nevada 1379 New Jersey 1349 Arizona 1139 Vermont 1129 District of Columbia 1115 Utah 1078 Maryland 1050 Florida 1024 Massachusetts 983 Connecticut 818 Georgia 771 Delaware 745 Illinois 741 Texas 690 New Hampshire 660 New York 622 Minnesota 591 North Carolina 589 Oklahoma 564 Rhode Island 542 Pennsylvania 499 Maine 489 Michigan 454 New Mexico 452 Tennessee 428 Idaho 406 Missouri 398 Ohio 391 Montana 373 South Carolina 358 Kansas 354 Indiana 350 Alaska 346 Nebraska 319 Iowa 260 Kentucky 238 Alabama 232 Arkansas 214 South Dakota 169 Louisiana 165 North Dakota 112 Mississippi 110

Mississippi has the fewest electric vehicles proportionally, with only 110 EVs per 100,000 people. North Dakota has a similar lack of EVs, with 112 per 100,000 people in the state.

Additionally, California has the highest number of EV charging stations, with over 15,000, making up 29% of all charging stations in America. As of 2022, the Golden State had nearly double the number of chargers compared to the next three states combined: New York, Florida, and Texas.

If you liked this post, check out Ranked: The Top 10 EV Battery Manufacturers in 2023. In this graphic we rank the top 10 EV battery manufacturers by total battery deployment (measured in megawatt-hours) in 2023.