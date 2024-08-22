print-icon
print-icon

Spot The Odd One Out: EV Adoption By State

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024 - 09:20 PM

In 2023, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) passed the 1.6 million mark.

To visualize where EVs are the most popular, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti maps the number of registered EVs per 100,000 people by state as of June 2024.

The vehicle registration data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy, while population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only all-electric vehicles are included on the map.

California Leads EV Adoption

California has the highest number of electric vehicles, with 1.1 million. Florida follows with 231,000 EVs, and Texas ranks third with 210,000.

When considering EVs per 100,000 people, California also leads with 3,026 cars per 100,000 people, followed by Washington, Hawaii, and Oregon.

U.S. StateEVs per 100k people
California3026
Washington1805
Hawaii1686
Oregon1422
Colorado1405
Nevada1379
New Jersey1349
Arizona1139
Vermont1129
District of Columbia1115
Utah1078
Maryland1050
Florida1024
Massachusetts983
Connecticut818
Georgia771
Delaware745
Illinois741
Texas690
New Hampshire660
New York622
Minnesota591
North Carolina589
Oklahoma564
Rhode Island542
Pennsylvania499
Maine489
Michigan454
New Mexico452
Tennessee428
Idaho406
Missouri398
Ohio391
Montana373
South Carolina358
Kansas354
Indiana350
Alaska346
Nebraska319
Iowa260
Kentucky238
Alabama232
Arkansas214
South Dakota169
Louisiana165
North Dakota112
Mississippi110

Mississippi has the fewest electric vehicles proportionally, with only 110 EVs per 100,000 people. North Dakota has a similar lack of EVs, with 112 per 100,000 people in the state.

Additionally, California has the highest number of EV charging stations, with over 15,000, making up 29% of all charging stations in America. As of 2022, the Golden State had nearly double the number of chargers compared to the next three states combined: New York, Florida, and Texas.

If you liked this post, check out Ranked: The Top 10 EV Battery Manufacturers in 2023. In this graphic we rank the top 10 EV battery manufacturers by total battery deployment (measured in megawatt-hours) in 2023.

0
Loading...