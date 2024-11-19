print-icon
Spy Drones? "Unusual Activity" Reported Over Morris County, New Jersey, Near Military Research Facility

by Tyler Durden
A swarm of mysterious drones circled parts of Morris County, New Jersey, during the overnight hours, drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Additionally, some reports indicated a Black Hawk helicopter was in the area at the time of the drone swarm. 

"Unusual activity reported over Morris County,NJ: multiple large drones spotted flying from the Somerset County border northward and back. Law enforcement has been advised to notify their communications centers of any sightings. Photo taken in Morristown," N. Jerzy Fire Alert wrote on X on Monday night. 

N. Jerzy Fire Alert said, "NJSP aviation is reported to be in the area tracking the drones. An Army Black Hawk helicopter was also tracked on flight radar in the area. Multiple reports of the drones being spotted in Madison, Morris Township, and Mendham." 

"Multiple drones now reported over Interstate 80 in the Roxbury, Netcong, Mount Olive area," the X account said. 

Here's more footage:

Apparently, helicopters were deployed... 

At least one helicopter was tracked near the military research and manufacturing facility Picatinny Arsenal. 

This incident in Morris County comes after a fleet of spy drones swarmed some of America's most sensitive national security sites, including Langley Air Force Base on Virginia's shoreline late last year. 

Was last night's drone swarm incident in Morris County merely a distraction from the global and political chaos, or were these drones surveilling something of interest?

