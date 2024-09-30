'Stuck In SOS Mode': Verizon Cell Users Reportedly Hit By Widespread US Outage  

Verizon outage reports are surging on Downdetector, with issues being reported nationwide. Additionally, X users complain that their smartphones using the mobile carrier are stuck on 'SOS' mode.

Verizon is experiencing a massive outage, according to subscribers across the United States. Several of us here at 9to5Mac are also affected by the outage and are unable to an access any sort of cellular connectivity. This includes cellular data, phone calls, and text messages. -9to5Mac

Data from Downdetector shows that the first Verizon cell outage report emerged around 0945 ET. By 1115 ET, nearly 100,000 reports of outages across various large metro areas in the US had been received.

The heat map shows where user-submitted outages occurred, with clusters across major cities in the Northeast and Mid-Alantic and other areas in the Southeast (maybe storm-related) and Midwest.

Several other mobile phone carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular, have had a surge in users on Downdetector report network problems this morning.

Here's what X users are saying:

do any of y’all have verizon and y’all don’t have service? my phone has been on “SOS” for a half hour pic.twitter.com/PQBhxl01s6 — DK (@7daijak) September 30, 2024

I am here in Aurora Colorado and my @Verizon service is now down. Is this one of the October surprises? People across the country are without cell phone service. #Verizon #SOS pic.twitter.com/qQoyJ7d4yh — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) September 30, 2024

My Verizon service is completely down—no phone calls, texts, or internet. It’s stuck in SOS mode.



I had to use WiFi just to get back online, and it seems like a lot of users are facing the same issue. pic.twitter.com/fknO8o57xK — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) September 30, 2024

*Developing...