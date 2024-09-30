print-icon
'Stuck In SOS Mode': Verizon Cell Users Reportedly Hit By Widespread US Outage  

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 30, 2024 - 03:30 PM

Verizon outage reports are surging on Downdetector, with issues being reported nationwide. Additionally, X users complain that their smartphones using the mobile carrier are stuck on 'SOS' mode. 

Verizon is experiencing a massive outage, according to subscribers across the United States. Several of us here at 9to5Mac are also affected by the outage and are unable to an access any sort of cellular connectivity. This includes cellular data, phone calls, and text messages. -9to5Mac

Data from Downdetector shows that the first Verizon cell outage report emerged around 0945 ET. By 1115 ET, nearly 100,000 reports of outages across various large metro areas in the US had been received. 

The heat map shows where user-submitted outages occurred, with clusters across major cities in the Northeast and Mid-Alantic and other areas in the Southeast (maybe storm-related) and Midwest. 

Several other mobile phone carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular, have had a surge in users on Downdetector report network problems this morning.

Here's what X users are saying:

*Developing...

