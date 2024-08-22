Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch Confirmed Dead After Tornado Capsized Superyacht

The Italian Coast Guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo from the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht, Sky News reported. The yacht was hit by a tornado and capsized early Monday.

AFP News and Reuters have also reported that Lynch's body had been recovered from the wreckage. Authorities are continuing the search for Lynch's 18-year-old daughter.

All five bodies (names noted above) were recovered from the sunken superyacht on Wednesday.

Sky News spoke with Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, Bayesian's shipbuilder, who said the superyacht's design and construction were flawless. He said the superyacht Lynch was on was "unsinkable."

He suggested human error was likely responsible for the sinking: "The ship sank because it took on water. From where? Investigators will have to say."

On Tuesday, the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa posted footage of the superyacht being engulfed by what appears to be a microburst, or as some say, a waterspout or tornado.

Climatologist Luca Mercalli, president of the Italian Meteorological Society, told The Independent that waters around the superyacht were 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) at the time of the incident. He said, "This creates an enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms."

Lynch, once described as 'Britain's Bill Gates,' spent much of his time defending his name in court against fraud allegations stemming from the 2011 sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion. In early June, a federal court jury in San Francisco found Lynch not guilty following an 11-week criminal trial.