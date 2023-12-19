Technology Companies Brag About Pornification Of AI Girlfriends

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Technology companies are bragging that they have created AI girlfriends which can engage in “immersive” NSFW live chats where users can indulge their “intense fantasies.”

Yes, really.

Profiles of AI models on porn subscription websites such as OnlyFans are exploding, with some creators making upwards of $20,000 a month from simps paying to interact with women who simply aren’t real.

Will Monage, the co-founder of Fanvue, said AI creators now make up 15 per cent of revenue on his platform, with that figure only increasing month by month.

Candy.ai, developed by EverAI Limited, invites users to “create a rich and immersion-oriented AI girlfriend simulator” that offers “thrilling, intimate experiences on-demand.”

The company even offers “anime-style girlfriends” so users can “have an anime chat AI waifu chatbot,” while they can also individually tailor their AI girlfriend before engaging in “intense fantasies and deep conversations.”

Another company, Muah AI, touts its product as “the best, unrestricted NSFW AI Chatbot of 2024.”

“Ditching the norms, Muah AI operates with no filters, offering an NSFW experience that’s as real as it gets,” the company brags.

One step removed from having imaginary sex with a woman on the other end of a premium cost phone line, users can now literally pay to have imaginary voice sex with a bunch of computer code.

Wow, how “deep”!

“Engage in conversations that are not just surface-level but delve deep into topics with sophistication and empathy,” the company asserts, seemingly unaware of how ludicrously contradictory that statement is.

AI girlfriends are being promoted on the basis that they “help with loneliness and depression,” although critics have warned that they are actually destroying real relationships and worsening a male loneliness epidemic that now records more than 60 percent of young men (ages 18-30) as single.

“These young men are lonely, and it is having real consequences. They are choosing AI girlfriends over real women, meaning they don’t have relationships with real women, don’t marry them and then don’t have and raise babies with them,” writes Liberty Vittert.

“America desperately needs people to have more babies, but all the signs are pointing toward fewer relationships, fewer marriages and fewer babies. There have been 600,000 fewer births in 2023 in the U.S. relative to 15 years ago. The number of children per woman has decreased by more than 50 percent in the last 60 years.”

Google Trends data showed that there was a 2,400% increase in search interest for AI girlfriends last year, with that number only likely to soar as more companies offer such products.

A recent survey found that a record number of 40-year-old Americans have never been married, with the majority being men.

The growth of AI girlfriends and the acceleration of the technology becoming more sophisticated, combined with the hellscape that is hypergamy-driven dating apps, is likely to see that figure only increase as people shun any form of genuine commitment in an increasingly atomized world.

A Record Number Of American 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married https://t.co/DViCVeA8f8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 17, 2023

