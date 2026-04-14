Tesla China CEO Says Shanghai Gigafactory Is "Golden Key" To Optimus Robot Production

Tesla's China president was quoted by local media on Tuesday as saying the Shanghai Gigafactory could eventually play a major role in mass-producing humanoid robots. The comment comes after Tesla said earlier this year that it would pivot away from producing Model S and X vehicles at its California factory and convert the vehicle production lines to Optimus robot production.

The Shanghai Morning Post quoted Allan Wang Hao, a senior executive at Tesla China, who said the Shanghai Gigafactory could provide a "golden key" to mass-producing the Optimus robot.

"Like other Tesla factories, Giga Shanghai can shoulder important responsibilities in manufacturing all new products, including robots, to make our contributions to the company," Hao said. "We are highly confident in welcoming the arrival of a new era of robots."

Giga Shanghai is Tesla's largest factory. In 2025, it produced 851,000 EVs, more than half of Tesla's global output, and in the first quarter of 2026, the factory accounted for about 60% of worldwide deliveries.

SCMP noted, "It was the first time a Tesla executive publicly mentioned the potential use of the Shanghai factory for building humanoid robots."

Earlier this year, Elon Musk told investors on an earnings call that the company would stop making new Model S and Model X vehicles in the second quarter.

"It's part of our overall shift to an autonomous future," Musk said, adding that the Model S and X production lines in Fremont, California, will be converted to making Optimus.

Musk recently stated on X, "Custom orders of the Tesla Model S & X have come to an end. All that's left are some in inventory."

The latest Polymarket odds for when Tesla will release the humanoid robot for consumers stand at just 6% by June 30 and 16% by the end of the year.

Will Tesla release Optimus by June 30, 2026?

Yes 6% · No 94%

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UBS analyst Phyllis Wang recently added color to the global landscape of humanoid robotics, and the big takeaway was that production is set to ramp up.

Read the report here for more color on the humanoid robot shipment roadmap.