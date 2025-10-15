Tesla Reportedly Places Large Humanoid Parts Order As Goldman Outlines Profit Implications

There's no exact release date for Tesla's Optimus robot, but mass production could begin as early as 2026, according to a new report from Sina News. Media outlets in China reported that Tesla has placed a $685 million order for linear actuators from Sanhua Intelligent Controls, with deliveries expected to start early next year. Elon Musk has said he plans to have millions of these robots operating in Tesla factories by the end of the decade.

The report reinforces what we've known all along: Musk's Tesla remains years ahead of both EV rivals, legacy automakers, and robotics firms. As Goldman analysts highlight in a note on Tuesday, the next profit frontier for the auto industry lies in humanoid robotics - and Tesla is already leading that race.

Analysts led by Mark Delaney predicted that humanoid robot production will be a powerful new profit growth engine for autos, both as a product line and as a means to reduce labor costs. This is especially relevant for Tesla, whose Optimus robot is being developed for factory floors and the consumer market.

Last month, Elon Musk suggested that humanoids could represent up to 80% of Tesla's future value.

"There is the potential over time for humanoid robots to drive incremental profitability for autos and industrial tech companies, both as a new product to sell and as a contributor of lower costs," Delaney wrote in a note. "This is particularly relevant for Tesla, which is developing the Optimus robot for both internal use and to sell to external customers."

The analysts noted that Tesla will benefit on two fronts: deploying Optimus internally for labor savings and selling externally with a cost edge from its EV-derived expertise in power electronics, AI navigation, and manufacturing scale:

2030E EPS impact : +$0.10 – $3.00 (50 K–1.5 M units, $40–60 K ASP, 10–15% EBIT margin + subscription income).

2035E EPS impact: +$0.20 – $13.00 (100 K–5 M units, 10–20% EBIT margin + services).

Production ecosystems are mostly the same.

The delivery of actuators for Tesla's humanoid robots early next year suggests not only that production will ramp up in 2026 but also that America's love affair with automation is accelerating. The downside, of course, is mass job displacement. With AI accelerating across industries, one has to question what "labor shortage" the Biden-Harris regime was addressing when it facilitated an illegal alien invasion of 10-15 million third-worlders, many untrained for the digital economy. These are precisely the jobs that AI/robots are poised to eliminate. So was mass immigration really about filling jobs, or about political control in future elections? Short answer: Political control.

