Tesla Reveals Cybertruck's Exoskeleton Can Stop Buckshot Blast 

During Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event on Thursday afternoon, Elon Musk showcased once more that the electric truck's 301 stainless steel exoskeleton can withstand 9mm and .45 ACP bullets.

Doors are bulletproof to .45” & 9mm

After the event, the official Cybertruck account on X released a "behind-the-scenes" of the toughness testing. Besides 9mm and .45 ACP, the stainless steel exoskeleton can also withstand buckshot from a shotgun.

After the engineers were finished with the Cybetruck, they fired the same type of ammunition into the door panels of a Dodge RAM 1500.

The result? The bullets cut through the dodge like Swiss cheese.

Muks did say at the delivery event that Cybertrucks is the 'finest in apocalypse technology.'