Tesla's 1950s-Style Diner In Hollywood Nears Completion

New photos reveal that Tesla's 1950s-inspired drive-in Supercharger station, currently under construction at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, is nearing completion. This station could serve as a prototype for a nationwide rollout, offering Tesla drivers a massive upgrade over existing, dull Supercharger stations. The drive-in Supercharger concept can be likened to a 'Buc-ee's' for electric vehicles.

The West Hollywood Supercharger station is the next generation of Tesla charging stations, featuring a restaurant, a drive-in movie theater, and dozens of charging bays. Tesla seems eager to spice up the dull charging experience by blending the 1950s/60s Americana style with cutting-edge technology.

X investor Sawyer Merritt shared new images providing an update on the construction of the drive-in Supercharger station, with the photos suggesting that the grand opening could be just months away, if not sooner.

Tesla Hollywood Diner update: pic.twitter.com/B7OGCFB7e9 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 2, 2025

A brief note on diners in the 1950s and 1960s: These places were social hubs and gathering spots that became a significant part of life in the post-World War II era. They symbolized the booming middle class, contributed to the car culture's explosion, and played a key role in shaping media and pop culture. This all plays into Musk and Tesla's broader mission to revive Americana.