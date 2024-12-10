These Are The 20 Largest Digital Exporters In The World

Today, approximately half of the world’s service exports are made on digital platforms.

While the top exporting countries of digital services are largely concentrated in developed countries, export markets in India and China are rising significantly. In 2023, India’s digital service exports topped $257 billion, rising by 17% annually. Meanwhile, the value of China’s digital service exports grew by almost twofold between 2019 and 2023 to reach $207 billion.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the top 20 largest exporters of digital services in the world, based on data from the World Trade Organization.

Ranked: The Top Exporting Countries of Digital Services

To start, digital services are defined as those that are traded through electronic networks, such as apps or digital platforms.

They can encompass a broad range of activities including IT support, media streaming, R&D, and financial services. Given that a higher volume of business and consumer transactions are made online, digital services are making up a growing share of the global economy.

Here are the top exporting countries of digitally-delivered services in 2023:

With $649 billion in exports, the U.S. is the leading country for digitally-delivered services, at 15.3% of the world total in 2023.

Roughly two-thirds of service exports from America are conducted digitally. Financial services stands as the leading sector, while cloud services is among the fastest-growing overall. Moreover, advancements in AI are projected to boost digital exports looking ahead amid strong demand, cost savings, and increased innovation potential.

Ranking in second is the UK, where more than 80% of services exports are delivered through digital channels.

Following next in line is Ireland, one of the top exporting countries of computer services. Thanks to the country’s favorable tax policies, many big tech firms such as Google, Facebook, and Apple have their European headquarters in the country.

To learn more about this topic from a sector-based perspective, check out this graphic that breaks down different types of global digital service exports.