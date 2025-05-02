print-icon
These Are All The Things People Use AI For In 2025

by Tyler Durden
Thought leaders dubbed ChatGPT’s emergence - and subsequent generative AI proliferation - as the “fourth industrial age.”

Whether it will re-shape the economy entirely still remains to be seen. But there’s no denying that most people are familiar with, and are actively using AI.

What are they using it for?

This ranking tracks the most popular AI use cases as sourced from an analysis done by Marc Zao-Sanders for Harvard Business Review. He examined thousands of forum posts over the last year in a follow-up to his 2024 analysis.

The top 30 ranks from this report have been visualized in this graphic via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao. Labels have been edited lightly from the source for readability. 

Here’s How Everyone is Using AI in 2025

People are using AI for support (both professional and personal) in 2025

In fact, the top three use cases (therapy, life organization, and finding purpose) all show that AI can assist humans in managing both emotions and their life.

2024Use CaseCategory2025Use CaseCategory
1Generate IdeasContent
Creation		1Therapy & CompanionshipSupport
2Therapy & CompanionshipSupport2Organize LifeSupport
3Specific SearchResearch
& Analysis		3Find PurposeSupport
4Edit textContent
Creation		4Enhance LearningLearning &
Education
5Explore InterestsLearning &
Education		5Generate CodeTechnical
Assistance
6Fun & NonsenseCreativity &
Recreation		6Generate IdeasContent
Creation
7TroubleshootTechnical
Assistance		7Fun & NonsenseCreativity &
Recreation
8Enhance LearningLearning &
Education		8Improve CodeTechnical
Assistance
9Personalize LearningLearning &
Education		9CreativityContent
Creation
10General adviceSupport10Healthy LivingSupport
11Draft emailsContent
Creation		11Interview PreparationLearning &
Education
12ExplainersLearning &
Education		12Generate ImagesCreativity &
Recreation
13Write & Edit RésuméSupport13Specific SearchResearch
& Analysis
14Excel FormulasTechnical
Assistance		14ExplainersLearning &
Education
15Email WritingContent
Creation		15Cooking GuidanceCreativity &
Recreation
16Evaluate CopyResearch
& Analysis		16TroubleshootTechnical
Assistance
17Improve DecisionsResearch
& Analysis		17Personalize LearningLearning &
Education
18TranslationTechnical
Assistance		18Boost ConfidenceSupport
19Improve CodeTechnical
Assistance		19Email WritingContent
Creation
20Draft DocumentContent
Creation		20Explain LegaleseTechnical
Assistance
21Navigate
Personal Disputes		Support21Child EntertainmentCreativity &
Recreation
22Summarize ContentLearning &
Education		22Corporate LLMSupport
23Make a ComplaintSupport23Student EssaysLearning &
Education
24RecommendationsCreativity &
Recreation		24Travel ItinerarySupport
25Cooking GuidanceCreativity &
Recreation		25Childcare HelpCreativity &
Recreation
26Generate AppraisalsContent
Creation		26Medical AdviceSupport
27CreativityContent
Creation		27Navigate Personal DisputesSupport
28Medical AdviceSupport28Generate Legal DocumentContent
Creation
29Generate
Legal Document		Content
Creation		29ConversationsSupport
30Fix CodeTechnical
Assistance		30Anti-trollingContent
Creation

And aside from therapy, these were not the top uses in 2024: which revolved around idea generation and search.

Speaking of AI search, its popularity has fallen 10 spots. People are still interested in learning and making AI explain concepts or add context for them. But they’re not actively looking up information as much.

(This may also be because of Gemini’s integration in Google Search).

AI For Mental Health: Good or Bad?

With mental health support severely underfunded and the Loneliness Epidemic only continuing, it’s no surprise AI has emerged as a viable outlet for people to get some support in their life.

Experts say they can see its usefulness for teaching mindfulness or cognitive behavioral therapy to users.

However, the problem occurs when AI is used as a replacement for actual human relationships, preventing deeper human connections, in turn exacerbating loneliness.

