These Are All The Things People Use AI For In 2025

Thought leaders dubbed ChatGPT’s emergence - and subsequent generative AI proliferation - as the “fourth industrial age.”

Whether it will re-shape the economy entirely still remains to be seen. But there’s no denying that most people are familiar with, and are actively using AI.

What are they using it for?

This ranking tracks the most popular AI use cases as sourced from an analysis done by Marc Zao-Sanders for Harvard Business Review. He examined thousands of forum posts over the last year in a follow-up to his 2024 analysis.

The top 30 ranks from this report have been visualized in this graphic via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao. Labels have been edited lightly from the source for readability.

This visualization is part of Visual Capitalist’s AI Week, sponsored by Terzo.

Here’s How Everyone is Using AI in 2025

People are using AI for support (both professional and personal) in 2025

In fact, the top three use cases (therapy, life organization, and finding purpose) all show that AI can assist humans in managing both emotions and their life.

2024 Use Case Category 2025 Use Case Category 1 Generate Ideas Content

Creation 1 Therapy & Companionship Support 2 Therapy & Companionship Support 2 Organize Life Support 3 Specific Search Research

& Analysis 3 Find Purpose Support 4 Edit text Content

Creation 4 Enhance Learning Learning &

Education 5 Explore Interests Learning &

Education 5 Generate Code Technical

Assistance 6 Fun & Nonsense Creativity &

Recreation 6 Generate Ideas Content

Creation 7 Troubleshoot Technical

Assistance 7 Fun & Nonsense Creativity &

Recreation 8 Enhance Learning Learning &

Education 8 Improve Code Technical

Assistance 9 Personalize Learning Learning &

Education 9 Creativity Content

Creation 10 General advice Support 10 Healthy Living Support 11 Draft emails Content

Creation 11 Interview Preparation Learning &

Education 12 Explainers Learning &

Education 12 Generate Images Creativity &

Recreation 13 Write & Edit Résumé Support 13 Specific Search Research

& Analysis 14 Excel Formulas Technical

Assistance 14 Explainers Learning &

Education 15 Email Writing Content

Creation 15 Cooking Guidance Creativity &

Recreation 16 Evaluate Copy Research

& Analysis 16 Troubleshoot Technical

Assistance 17 Improve Decisions Research

& Analysis 17 Personalize Learning Learning &

Education 18 Translation Technical

Assistance 18 Boost Confidence Support 19 Improve Code Technical

Assistance 19 Email Writing Content

Creation 20 Draft Document Content

Creation 20 Explain Legalese Technical

Assistance 21 Navigate

Personal Disputes Support 21 Child Entertainment Creativity &

Recreation 22 Summarize Content Learning &

Education 22 Corporate LLM Support 23 Make a Complaint Support 23 Student Essays Learning &

Education 24 Recommendations Creativity &

Recreation 24 Travel Itinerary Support 25 Cooking Guidance Creativity &

Recreation 25 Childcare Help Creativity &

Recreation 26 Generate Appraisals Content

Creation 26 Medical Advice Support 27 Creativity Content

Creation 27 Navigate Personal Disputes Support 28 Medical Advice Support 28 Generate Legal Document Content

Creation 29 Generate

Legal Document Content

Creation 29 Conversations Support 30 Fix Code Technical

Assistance 30 Anti-trolling Content

Creation

And aside from therapy, these were not the top uses in 2024: which revolved around idea generation and search.

Speaking of AI search, its popularity has fallen 10 spots. People are still interested in learning and making AI explain concepts or add context for them. But they’re not actively looking up information as much.

(This may also be because of Gemini’s integration in Google Search).

AI For Mental Health: Good or Bad?

With mental health support severely underfunded and the Loneliness Epidemic only continuing, it’s no surprise AI has emerged as a viable outlet for people to get some support in their life.

Experts say they can see its usefulness for teaching mindfulness or cognitive behavioral therapy to users.

However, the problem occurs when AI is used as a replacement for actual human relationships, preventing deeper human connections, in turn exacerbating loneliness.

Need More AI Insights? From our AI Week coverage, brought to you by Terzo, check out the Countries Accumulating the Most AI Patents and much more on the AI content hub and discover where the future of AI is going to emerge.