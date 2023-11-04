These Are The Best-Selling Vehicles In Every State

This map, created by Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the best selling vehicle in every U.S. state for 2022, based on data from Edmunds.

The main takeaway from the visualization is that trucks and SUVs are the top selling vehicle in every state but one.

See below for the data in tabular format.

State Best selling vehicle North Dakota Chevrolet Silverado Minnesota Chevrolet Silverado Wisconsin Chevrolet Silverado Iowa Chevrolet Silverado Nebraska Chevrolet Silverado Missouri Chevrolet Silverado Oklahoma Chevrolet Silverado New Mexico Chevrolet Silverado Arizona Chevrolet Silverado Indiana Chevrolet Silverado Ohio Chevrolet Silverado Kentucky Chevrolet Silverado West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado Alabama Chevrolet Silverado Delaware Chevrolet Silverado South Carolina Chevrolet Silverado Montana Ford F-Series Idaho Ford F-Series Utah Ford F-Series Colorado Ford F-Series South Dakota Ford F-Series Kansas Ford F-Series Texas Ford F-Series Louisiana Ford F-Series Mississippi Ford F-Series Tennessee Ford F-Series Georgia Ford F-Series Michigan Ford F-Series Vermont Ford F-Series Maine Ford F-Series Washington Toyota RAV4 Oregon Toyota RAV4 Illinois Toyota RAV4 New York Toyota RAV4 Pennsylvania Toyota RAV4 Virginia Toyota RAV4 North Carolina Toyota RAV4 Maryland Toyota RAV4 Connecticut Toyota RAV4 Rhode Island Toyota RAV4 Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 DC Toyota RAV4 New Hampshire Toyota RAV4 Wyoming RAM Nevada RAM Alaska RAM New Jersey Honda CR-V Arkansas GMC Sierra Hawaii Toyota Tacoma California Tesla Model Y Florida Toyota Corolla

From this list, we can see that the only state where a sedan is the best selling vehicle is Florida.

This is unsurprising, given that sedan popularity has been waning in the U.S. for quite some time. This is due to various factors, including shifting consumer preferences and the improved fuel efficiency of trucks and SUVs.

EVs Gain a Foothold

Another interesting story from this map can be found in California, which is the first and only state where an EV, specifically the Tesla Model Y, is the best selling vehicle.

California leads the nation in terms of EV adoption, and coincidentally also has the largest number of Tesla charging stations at 366 (As of July 2023). The next two states in terms of Tesla charging stations are Florida (136) and Texas (128).

Other states that could soon see an EV become their best selling vehicle include Washington and DC. In both these jurisdictions, the Model Y is currently the second most popular vehicle.