These Are The Best-Selling Vehicles In Every State

Saturday, Nov 04, 2023 - 02:00 AM

This map, created by Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the best selling vehicle in every U.S. state for 2022, based on data from Edmunds.

The main takeaway from the visualization is that trucks and SUVs are the top selling vehicle in every state but one.

See below for the data in tabular format.

StateBest selling vehicle
North DakotaChevrolet Silverado
MinnesotaChevrolet Silverado
WisconsinChevrolet Silverado
IowaChevrolet Silverado
NebraskaChevrolet Silverado
MissouriChevrolet Silverado
OklahomaChevrolet Silverado
New MexicoChevrolet Silverado
ArizonaChevrolet Silverado
IndianaChevrolet Silverado
OhioChevrolet Silverado
KentuckyChevrolet Silverado
West VirginiaChevrolet Silverado
AlabamaChevrolet Silverado
DelawareChevrolet Silverado
South CarolinaChevrolet Silverado
MontanaFord F-Series
IdahoFord F-Series
UtahFord F-Series
ColoradoFord F-Series
South DakotaFord F-Series
KansasFord F-Series
TexasFord F-Series
LouisianaFord F-Series
MississippiFord F-Series
TennesseeFord F-Series
GeorgiaFord F-Series
MichiganFord F-Series
VermontFord F-Series
MaineFord F-Series
WashingtonToyota RAV4
OregonToyota RAV4
IllinoisToyota RAV4
New YorkToyota RAV4
PennsylvaniaToyota RAV4
VirginiaToyota RAV4
North CarolinaToyota RAV4
MarylandToyota RAV4
ConnecticutToyota RAV4
Rhode IslandToyota RAV4
MassachusettsToyota RAV4
DCToyota RAV4
New HampshireToyota RAV4
WyomingRAM
NevadaRAM
AlaskaRAM
New JerseyHonda CR-V
ArkansasGMC Sierra
HawaiiToyota Tacoma
CaliforniaTesla Model Y
FloridaToyota Corolla

From this list, we can see that the only state where a sedan is the best selling vehicle is Florida.

This is unsurprising, given that sedan popularity has been waning in the U.S. for quite some time. This is due to various factors, including shifting consumer preferences and the improved fuel efficiency of trucks and SUVs.

EVs Gain a Foothold

Another interesting story from this map can be found in California, which is the first and only state where an EV, specifically the Tesla Model Y, is the best selling vehicle.

California leads the nation in terms of EV adoption, and coincidentally also has the largest number of Tesla charging stations at 366 (As of July 2023). The next two states in terms of Tesla charging stations are Florida (136) and Texas (128).

Other states that could soon see an EV become their best selling vehicle include Washington and DC. In both these jurisdictions, the Model Y is currently the second most popular vehicle.

