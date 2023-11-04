These Are The Best-Selling Vehicles In Every State
This map, created by Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the best selling vehicle in every U.S. state for 2022, based on data from Edmunds.
The main takeaway from the visualization is that trucks and SUVs are the top selling vehicle in every state but one.
See below for the data in tabular format.
|State
|Best selling vehicle
|North Dakota
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Minnesota
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Wisconsin
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Iowa
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Nebraska
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Oklahoma
|Chevrolet Silverado
|New Mexico
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Arizona
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Ohio
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Kentucky
|Chevrolet Silverado
|West Virginia
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Alabama
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Delaware
|Chevrolet Silverado
|South Carolina
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Montana
|Ford F-Series
|Idaho
|Ford F-Series
|Utah
|Ford F-Series
|Colorado
|Ford F-Series
|South Dakota
|Ford F-Series
|Kansas
|Ford F-Series
|Texas
|Ford F-Series
|Louisiana
|Ford F-Series
|Mississippi
|Ford F-Series
|Tennessee
|Ford F-Series
|Georgia
|Ford F-Series
|Michigan
|Ford F-Series
|Vermont
|Ford F-Series
|Maine
|Ford F-Series
|Washington
|Toyota RAV4
|Oregon
|Toyota RAV4
|Illinois
|Toyota RAV4
|New York
|Toyota RAV4
|Pennsylvania
|Toyota RAV4
|Virginia
|Toyota RAV4
|North Carolina
|Toyota RAV4
|Maryland
|Toyota RAV4
|Connecticut
|Toyota RAV4
|Rhode Island
|Toyota RAV4
|Massachusetts
|Toyota RAV4
|DC
|Toyota RAV4
|New Hampshire
|Toyota RAV4
|Wyoming
|RAM
|Nevada
|RAM
|Alaska
|RAM
|New Jersey
|Honda CR-V
|Arkansas
|GMC Sierra
|Hawaii
|Toyota Tacoma
|California
|Tesla Model Y
|Florida
|Toyota Corolla
From this list, we can see that the only state where a sedan is the best selling vehicle is Florida.
This is unsurprising, given that sedan popularity has been waning in the U.S. for quite some time. This is due to various factors, including shifting consumer preferences and the improved fuel efficiency of trucks and SUVs.
EVs Gain a Foothold
Another interesting story from this map can be found in California, which is the first and only state where an EV, specifically the Tesla Model Y, is the best selling vehicle.
California leads the nation in terms of EV adoption, and coincidentally also has the largest number of Tesla charging stations at 366 (As of July 2023). The next two states in terms of Tesla charging stations are Florida (136) and Texas (128).
Other states that could soon see an EV become their best selling vehicle include Washington and DC. In both these jurisdictions, the Model Y is currently the second most popular vehicle.