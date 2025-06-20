These Are The Biggest Tech Talent Hubs In The World
The global tech talent landscape is becoming increasingly decentralized as fast-growing hubs across Asia, Europe, and beyond rival traditional strongholds like Silicon Valley in size.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top global tech talent hubs in the world by number of tech workers as of the year 2023.
Data comes from CBRE Consulting’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025.
Powerhouse markets are defined as major urban centers with large tech talent pools, mature tech ecosystems, stable regulatory environments, access to capital, and the ability to attract tech entrepreneurs and talent from around the world.
Which Cities Have the Most Tech Workers?
Below, we show the top global tech talent hubs by number of tech talent workers.
|Market
|Country
|Region
|Tech Talent Workforce
|Beijing
|🇨🇳 Mainland China
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Bengaluru
|🇮🇳 India
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Shanghai
|🇨🇳 Mainland China
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Tokyo
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Delhi-Gurugram
|🇮🇳 India
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Hyderabad
|🇮🇳 India
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Mumbai
|🇮🇳 India
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Shenzhen
|🇨🇳 Mainland China
|Asia-Pacific
|500,000+
|Guangzhou
|🇨🇳 Mainland China
|Asia-Pacific
|300,000-500,000
|London
|🇬🇧 U.K.
|Europe
|300,000-500,000
|New York Metro
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|300,000-500,000
|Paris
|🇫🇷 France
|Europe
|300,000-500,000
|S.F. Bay Area
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|300,000-500,000
|Toronto
|🇨🇦 Canada
|North America
|300,000-500,000
|Singapore
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|Asia-Pacific
|200,000-300,000
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|200,000-300,000
|L.A.-Orange County
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|200,000-300,000
|Madrid
|🇪🇸 Spain
|Europe
|200,000-300,000
|Manila
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|Asia-Pacific
|200,000-300,000
|Mexico City
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Latin America
|200,000-300,000
|Sao Paulo
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|Latin America
|200,000-300,000
|Sydney
|🇦🇺 Australia
|Asia-Pacific
|200,000-300,000
|Washington, D.C.
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|200,000-300,000
|Boston
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|150,000-200,000
|Seattle
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|150,000-200,000
|Chicago
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|150,000-200,000
|Melbourne
|🇦🇺 Australia
|Asia-Pacific
|150,000-200,000
|Montreal
|🇨🇦 Canada
|North America
|150,000-200,000
|Santiago
|🇨🇱 Chile
|Latin America
|150,000-200,000
|Seoul
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|Asia-Pacific
|150,000-200,000
|New Taipei City
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|Asia-Pacific
|150,000-200,000
|Amsterdam
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Atlanta
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|100,000-150,000
|Barcelona
|🇪🇸 Spain
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Berlin
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Bogota
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|Latin America
|100,000-150,000
|Bucharest
|🇷🇴 Romania
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Buenos Aires
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|Latin America
|100,000-150,000
|Denver
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|100,000-150,000
|Dublin
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Hong Kong
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|Asia-Pacific
|100,000-150,000
|Milan
|🇮🇹 Italy
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Munich
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Philadelphia
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|100,000-150,000
|Phoenix
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|100,000-150,000
|Stockholm
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
|Vancouver
|🇨🇦 Canada
|North America
|100,000-150,000
|Warsaw
|🇵🇱 Poland
|Europe
|100,000-150,000
The Asia-Pacific region is challenging the United States’ long-standing dominance in tech talent.
In 2023, all eight markets with 500,000 or more tech talent workers were located in Asia, specifically in India, China, and Japan.
The biggest Asian tech talent hubs are home to some of the world’s most influential tech companies, including the world’s most valuable unicorn ByteDance (Beijing), Infosys (Bengaluru), Alibaba (Shanghai), Sony (Tokyo), and Tencent (Shenzhen)–one of the most valuable companies in the world.
The San Francisco Bay Area, home to Silicon Valley, was among the top powerhouse markets from this year’s report and the largest tech talent hub in North America.
Powerhouse markets were mostly found in Asia and North America, with Paris, France being the only European powerhouse market. Paris is home to multinational IT consulting company Capgemini and an up-and-coming generative AI startup, Mistral AI.
Across all regions, demand for skilled workers in AI, software development and data engineering is driving growth in both established and emerging markets.
The Asia-Pacific region had the most tech talent hubs overall at 16, followed by North America at 15.
To learn about significant hubs for research and innoation, check out this graphic that visualizes the world’s top 50 science and technology (S&T) clusters in 2024.