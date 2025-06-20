These Are The Biggest Tech Talent Hubs In The World

The global tech talent landscape is becoming increasingly decentralized as fast-growing hubs across Asia, Europe, and beyond rival traditional strongholds like Silicon Valley in size.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top global tech talent hubs in the world by number of tech workers as of the year 2023.

Data comes from CBRE Consulting’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025.

Powerhouse markets are defined as major urban centers with large tech talent pools, mature tech ecosystems, stable regulatory environments, access to capital, and the ability to attract tech entrepreneurs and talent from around the world.

Which Cities Have the Most Tech Workers?

Below, we show the top global tech talent hubs by number of tech talent workers.

Market Country Region Tech Talent Workforce Beijing 🇨🇳 Mainland China Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Bengaluru 🇮🇳 India Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Shanghai 🇨🇳 Mainland China Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Delhi-Gurugram 🇮🇳 India Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Hyderabad 🇮🇳 India Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Mumbai 🇮🇳 India Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Shenzhen 🇨🇳 Mainland China Asia-Pacific 500,000+ Guangzhou 🇨🇳 Mainland China Asia-Pacific 300,000-500,000 London 🇬🇧 U.K. Europe 300,000-500,000 New York Metro 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 300,000-500,000 Paris 🇫🇷 France Europe 300,000-500,000 S.F. Bay Area 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 300,000-500,000 Toronto 🇨🇦 Canada North America 300,000-500,000 Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore Asia-Pacific 200,000-300,000 Dallas-Ft. Worth 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 200,000-300,000 L.A.-Orange County 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 200,000-300,000 Madrid 🇪🇸 Spain Europe 200,000-300,000 Manila 🇵🇭 Philippines Asia-Pacific 200,000-300,000 Mexico City 🇲🇽 Mexico Latin America 200,000-300,000 Sao Paulo 🇧🇷 Brazil Latin America 200,000-300,000 Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia Asia-Pacific 200,000-300,000 Washington, D.C. 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 200,000-300,000 Boston 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 150,000-200,000 Seattle 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 150,000-200,000 Chicago 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 150,000-200,000 Melbourne 🇦🇺 Australia Asia-Pacific 150,000-200,000 Montreal 🇨🇦 Canada North America 150,000-200,000 Santiago 🇨🇱 Chile Latin America 150,000-200,000 Seoul 🇰🇷 South Korea Asia-Pacific 150,000-200,000 New Taipei City 🇹🇼 Taiwan Asia-Pacific 150,000-200,000 Amsterdam 🇳🇱 Netherlands Europe 100,000-150,000 Atlanta 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 100,000-150,000 Barcelona 🇪🇸 Spain Europe 100,000-150,000 Berlin 🇩🇪 Germany Europe 100,000-150,000 Bogota 🇨🇴 Colombia Latin America 100,000-150,000 Bucharest 🇷🇴 Romania Europe 100,000-150,000 Buenos Aires 🇦🇷 Argentina Latin America 100,000-150,000 Denver 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 100,000-150,000 Dublin 🇮🇪 Ireland Europe 100,000-150,000 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Asia-Pacific 100,000-150,000 Milan 🇮🇹 Italy Europe 100,000-150,000 Munich 🇩🇪 Germany Europe 100,000-150,000 Philadelphia 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 100,000-150,000 Phoenix 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 100,000-150,000 Stockholm 🇸🇪 Sweden Europe 100,000-150,000 Vancouver 🇨🇦 Canada North America 100,000-150,000 Warsaw 🇵🇱 Poland Europe 100,000-150,000

The Asia-Pacific region is challenging the United States’ long-standing dominance in tech talent.

In 2023, all eight markets with 500,000 or more tech talent workers were located in Asia, specifically in India, China, and Japan.

The biggest Asian tech talent hubs are home to some of the world’s most influential tech companies, including the world’s most valuable unicorn ByteDance (Beijing), Infosys (Bengaluru), Alibaba (Shanghai), Sony (Tokyo), and Tencent (Shenzhen)–one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The San Francisco Bay Area, home to Silicon Valley, was among the top powerhouse markets from this year’s report and the largest tech talent hub in North America.

Powerhouse markets were mostly found in Asia and North America, with Paris, France being the only European powerhouse market. Paris is home to multinational IT consulting company Capgemini and an up-and-coming generative AI startup, Mistral AI.

Across all regions, demand for skilled workers in AI, software development and data engineering is driving growth in both established and emerging markets.

The Asia-Pacific region had the most tech talent hubs overall at 16, followed by North America at 15.

To learn about significant hubs for research and innoation, check out this graphic that visualizes the world’s top 50 science and technology (S&T) clusters in 2024.