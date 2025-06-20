print-icon
These Are The Biggest Tech Talent Hubs In The World

by Tyler Durden
The global tech talent landscape is becoming increasingly decentralized as fast-growing hubs across Asia, Europe, and beyond rival traditional strongholds like Silicon Valley in size.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top global tech talent hubs in the world by number of tech workers as of the year 2023.

Data comes from CBRE Consulting’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025.

Powerhouse markets are defined as major urban centers with large tech talent pools, mature tech ecosystems, stable regulatory environments, access to capital, and the ability to attract tech entrepreneurs and talent from around the world.

Which Cities Have the Most Tech Workers?

Below, we show the top global tech talent hubs by number of tech talent workers.

MarketCountryRegionTech Talent Workforce
Beijing🇨🇳 Mainland ChinaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Bengaluru🇮🇳 IndiaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Shanghai🇨🇳 Mainland ChinaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Tokyo🇯🇵 JapanAsia-Pacific500,000+
Delhi-Gurugram🇮🇳 IndiaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Hyderabad🇮🇳 IndiaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Mumbai🇮🇳 IndiaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Shenzhen🇨🇳 Mainland ChinaAsia-Pacific500,000+
Guangzhou🇨🇳 Mainland ChinaAsia-Pacific300,000-500,000
London🇬🇧 U.K.Europe300,000-500,000
New York Metro🇺🇸 U.S.North America300,000-500,000
Paris🇫🇷 FranceEurope300,000-500,000
S.F. Bay Area🇺🇸 U.S.North America300,000-500,000
Toronto🇨🇦 CanadaNorth America300,000-500,000
Singapore🇸🇬 SingaporeAsia-Pacific200,000-300,000
Dallas-Ft. Worth🇺🇸 U.S.North America200,000-300,000
L.A.-Orange County🇺🇸 U.S.North America200,000-300,000
Madrid🇪🇸 SpainEurope200,000-300,000
Manila🇵🇭 PhilippinesAsia-Pacific200,000-300,000
Mexico City🇲🇽 MexicoLatin America200,000-300,000
Sao Paulo🇧🇷 BrazilLatin America200,000-300,000
Sydney🇦🇺 AustraliaAsia-Pacific200,000-300,000
Washington, D.C.🇺🇸 U.S.North America200,000-300,000
Boston🇺🇸 U.S.North America150,000-200,000
Seattle🇺🇸 U.S.North America150,000-200,000
Chicago🇺🇸 U.S.North America150,000-200,000
Melbourne🇦🇺 AustraliaAsia-Pacific150,000-200,000
Montreal🇨🇦 CanadaNorth America150,000-200,000
Santiago🇨🇱 ChileLatin America150,000-200,000
Seoul🇰🇷 South KoreaAsia-Pacific150,000-200,000
New Taipei City🇹🇼 TaiwanAsia-Pacific150,000-200,000
Amsterdam🇳🇱 NetherlandsEurope100,000-150,000
Atlanta🇺🇸 U.S.North America100,000-150,000
Barcelona🇪🇸 SpainEurope100,000-150,000
Berlin🇩🇪 GermanyEurope100,000-150,000
Bogota🇨🇴 ColombiaLatin America100,000-150,000
Bucharest🇷🇴 RomaniaEurope100,000-150,000
Buenos Aires🇦🇷 ArgentinaLatin America100,000-150,000
Denver🇺🇸 U.S.North America100,000-150,000
Dublin🇮🇪 IrelandEurope100,000-150,000
Hong Kong🇭🇰 Hong KongAsia-Pacific100,000-150,000
Milan🇮🇹 ItalyEurope100,000-150,000
Munich🇩🇪 GermanyEurope100,000-150,000
Philadelphia🇺🇸 U.S.North America100,000-150,000
Phoenix🇺🇸 U.S.North America100,000-150,000
Stockholm🇸🇪 SwedenEurope100,000-150,000
Vancouver🇨🇦 CanadaNorth America100,000-150,000
Warsaw🇵🇱 PolandEurope100,000-150,000

The Asia-Pacific region is challenging the United States’ long-standing dominance in tech talent.

In 2023, all eight markets with 500,000 or more tech talent workers were located in Asia, specifically in India, China, and Japan.

The biggest Asian tech talent hubs are home to some of the world’s most influential tech companies, including the world’s most valuable unicorn ByteDance (Beijing), Infosys (Bengaluru), Alibaba (Shanghai), Sony (Tokyo), and Tencent (Shenzhen)–one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The San Francisco Bay Area, home to Silicon Valley, was among the top powerhouse markets from this year’s report and the largest tech talent hub in North America.

Powerhouse markets were mostly found in Asia and North America, with Paris, France being the only European powerhouse market. Paris is home to multinational IT consulting company Capgemini and an up-and-coming generative AI startup, Mistral AI.

Across all regions, demand for skilled workers in AI, software development and data engineering is driving growth in both established and emerging markets.

The Asia-Pacific region had the most tech talent hubs overall at 16, followed by North America at 15.

To learn about significant hubs for research and innoation, check out this graphic that visualizes the world’s top 50 science and technology (S&T) clusters in 2024.

