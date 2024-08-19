These Are The Countries That Use ChatGPT The Most

It’s been almost two full years since OpenAI released ChatGPT, helping kickstart the generative AI revolution. Consumers lined up around the virtual block to use ChatGPT, kicking off an AI arms race between at least three Big Tech companies.

But now that the initial newness has faded, what does the general public make of this new technology?

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualizes the percentage of consumers using ChatGPT in various countries around the world.

This data comes from Boston Consulting Group’s CCI Global Consumer Sentiment Survey 2023.

Younger Countries Using AI More

Among the countries surveyed, India has the highest share (45%) of people using ChatGPT.

This could be partly due to the country’s large number of IT jobs, in which ChatGPT could be a valuable asset.

One correlation that emerges in this dataset is that younger countries by median age tend to have a higher ChatGPT usage, possibly because of a younger, more tech-savvy population.

And this correlation also plays out when looking at how AI tools are used. For example, survey respondents in India and the Philippines (higher ChatGPT usage) use AI for specific objectives: assist in research or as a virtual personal assistant

In contrast, according to BCG, respondents in the U.S. and Germany (lower ChatGPT usage) mostly “play around with it.”

For the consumers using AI for more than the novelty effect, “addressing unmet needs” is a key theme. This could mean creating financial goals, finding personalized recommendations, or searching for similar items to the ones they already had.

Overall, about 40% of all the survey respondents said they were excited about AI, with 28% conflicted about it, and 29% concerned.

