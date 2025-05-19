These Are The Most Accident-Prone Cars In America

Certain vehicles tend to show up in crash statistics more often than others, but why?

There are many factors that play a role in how frequently a model is involved in accidents, including driver demographics, size, and even color.

In this infographic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu ranks America’s most accident prone car models using data compiled by Insurify.

Data and Discussion

The car models with the highest accident rates in 2024 are listed in the table below. Note that this is a slightly longer top 50 list.

Rank Make Model Accident Rate

(2024) 1 🇰🇷 Kia Soul EV 15.1% 2 🇯🇵 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 12.6% 3 🇺🇸 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 11.8% 4 🇺🇸 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 11.7% 5 🇩🇪 Volkswagen ID.4 11.7% 6 🇺🇸 Jeep Wrangler / YJ 11.6% 7 🇰🇷 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 11.4% 8 🇺🇸 Chevrolet Bolt EV 11.4% 9 🇺🇸 RAM 2500 11.2% 10 🇺🇸 Chrysler Voyager 11.2% 11 🇺🇸 Chevrolet Volt 11.1% 12 🇩🇪 Volkswagen EOS 11.1% 13 🇺🇸 RAM 3500 11.1% 14 🇯🇵 Toyota Prius Prime 11.0% 15 🇰🇷 Kia EV6 10.8% 16 🇯🇵 Lexus CT 10.6% 17 🇩🇪 Volkswagen Beetle 10.6% 18 🇰🇷 Kia Telluride 10.5% 19 🇺🇸 Jeep Gladiator 10.5% 20 🇯🇵 Lexus RC 10.4% 21 🇰🇷 Kia Carnival 10.4% 22 🇯🇵 Infiniti QX60 10.4% 23 🇰🇷 Kia Stinger 10.4% 24 🇯🇵 Subaru WRX 10.4% 25 🇯🇵 Mazda CX-5 10.3% 26 🇩🇪 BMW i3 10.3% 27 🇺🇸 RAM 1500 10.3% 28 🇯🇵 Nissan TITAN XD 10.3% 29 🇺🇸 Jeep Wrangler / TJ 10.2% 30 🇺🇸 RAM 1500 Classic 10.2% 31 🇯🇵 Mazda 3 10.2% 32 🇯🇵 Subaru Impreza 10.1% 33 🇩🇪 Volkswagen GTI 10.1% 34 🇺🇸 Jeep Wrangler 10.1% 35 🇺🇸 Chevrolet Equinox

Limited 10.0% 36 🇩🇪 Audi S4 10.0% 36 🇯🇵 Scion FR-S 10.0% 38 🇩🇪 Volkswagen Atlas 10.0% 39 🇺🇸 Buick Encore GX 9.9% 40 🇺🇸 Ford Bronco 9.9% 41 🇯🇵 Toyota Prius V 9.9% 42 🇺🇸 Ford Mustang

Mach-E 9.9% 43 🇯🇵 Honda Insight 9.8% 44 🇰🇷 Hyundai Ioniq 5 9.8% 45 🇯🇵 Toyota FJ Cruiser 9.8% 46 🇩🇪 Audi A3 9.8% 47 🇰🇷 Hyundai Palisade 9.7% 48 🇺🇸 Tesla Model X 9.7% 49 🇸🇪 Volvo XC40 9.7% 50 🇯🇵 Honda Passport 9.7%

Most major automakers have at least one model on the list, but several premium brands—such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Cadillac—are absent.

Are EVs More Likely to Get Into Accidents?

While we can’t come to a conclusion based on this dataset, it is interesting to note that there are several EV models at the top of the ranking.

This includes the Kia Soul EV (#1), the Chevrolet Bolt EUV (#3), Bolt EV (#8) and Volt (#11), the Volkswagen ID.4 (#5), and the Kia EV6 (#15).

A likely reason for this could be the way electric motors deliver instant torque, which may surprise drivers who are used to the more gradual power curve of gasoline engines.

Here’s something else to consider: research from 2024 found that EVs were 4% more likely to have an at-fault insurance claim compared to gasoline cars.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Best Selling Car in Every State in 2024 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.