These Are The Most Viewed Wikipedia Pages Of 2025 (So Far)

The most visited Wikipedia pages of 2025 reveal a mix of politics, entertainment, and timeless curiosities.

As Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti shows in the chart below, the list also highlights Wikipedia’s continued reach as a global (mis)information hub, even as new competitors like Grokipedia begin to emerge.

The data for this ranking comes from We Are Social. It compiles total page views across all languages between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

Public Figures Dominate the Rankings

U.S. President Donald Trump took the top spot with nearly 69 million views, followed by Elon Musk with over 58 million. The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and Kamala Harris also ranked high, reflecting the intense global focus on American politics. Notably, ChatGPT placed third, underscoring continued public fascination with artificial intelligence and its impact on daily life.

Entertainment and True Crime Drive Massive Traffic

Media releases once again drove major spikes in page visits. The Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine drew over 28 million views, while a new Netflix docuseries reignited interest in Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted three decades ago for the murder of their parents.

Timeless Topics Remain Perennial Favorites

Certain pages persist year after year. “World War II” and the “Deaths in 2024” and “Deaths in 2025” pages attracted millions of views. Entries like “United States” and “List of U.S. Presidents” also remain staples of global interest.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Amazon Reigns: The Most-Visited E-Commerce Sites of 2025 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.