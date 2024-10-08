These Are The World's Most Innovative Countries

The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), ranks 133 economies based on their innovation capabilities and performance. This year’s report highlights shifts in global innovation leadership, with a focus on emerging economies challenging traditional leaders.

To summarize the results of this year’s GII, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized each economy’s score using a global heatmap. Lower scores are shown as darker shades of blue, transitioning to green and then yellow as score increases.

Methodology

The GII measures each economy based on seven underlying innovation pillars, which altogether comprise 78 indicators. These are summarized in the table below:

The overall GII scores (which are what we’ve shown in the graphic above) are based on the average scores from these seven pillars.

Most Innovative Countries in 2024

The following table includes all of the data we used to create this graphic. For the 14th consecutive year, Switzerland was named the world’s most innovative country.

Rank Name Score 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland 67.5 2 🇸🇪 Sweden 64.5 3 🇺🇸 U.S. 62.4 4 🇸🇬 Singapore 61.2 5 🇬🇧 UK 61 6 🇰🇷 South Korea 60.9 7 🇫🇮 Finland 59.4 8 🇳🇱 Netherlands 58.8 9 🇩🇪 Germany 58.1 10 🇩🇰 Denmark 57.1 11 🇨🇳 China 56.3 12 🇫🇷 France 55.4 13 🇯🇵 Japan 54.1 14 🇨🇦 Canada 52.9 15 🇮🇱 Israel 52.7 16 🇪🇪 Estonia 52.3 17 🇦🇹 Austria 50.3 18 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 50.1 19 🇮🇪 Ireland 50 20 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 49.1 21 🇳🇴 Norway 49.1 22 🇮🇸 Iceland 48.5 23 🇦🇺 Australia 48.1 24 🇧🇪 Belgium 47.7 25 🇳🇿 New Zealand 45.9 26 🇮🇹 Italy 45.3 27 🇨🇾 Cyprus 45.1 28 🇪🇸 Spain 44.9 29 🇲🇹 Malta 44.8 30 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 44 31 🇵🇹 Portugal 43.7 32 🇦🇪 UAE 42.8 33 🇲🇾 Malaysia 40.5 34 🇸🇮 Slovenia 40.2 35 🇱🇹 Lithuania 40.1 36 🇭🇺 Hungary 39.6 37 🇹🇷 Türkiye 39 38 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 38.5 39 🇮🇳 India 38.3 40 🇵🇱 Poland 37 41 🇹🇭 Thailand 36.9 42 🇱🇻 Latvia 36.4 43 🇭🇷 Croatia 36.3 44 🇻🇳 Viet Nam 36.2 45 🇬🇷 Greece 36.2 46 🇸🇰 Slovakia 34.3 47 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 33.9 48 🇷🇴 Romania 33.4 49 🇶🇦 Qatar 32.9 50 🇧🇷 Brazil 32.7 51 🇨🇱 Chile 32.6 52 🇷🇸 Serbia 32.3 53 🇵🇭 Philippines 31.1 54 🇮🇩 Indonesia 30.6 55 🇲🇺 Mauritius 30.6 56 🇲🇽 Mexico 30.4 57 🇬🇪 Georgia 30.4 58 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 29.9 59 🇷🇺 Russia 29.7 60 🇺🇦 Ukraine 29.5 61 🇨🇴 Colombia 29.2 62 🇺🇾 Uruguay 29.1 63 🇦🇲 Armenia 29 64 🇮🇷 Iran 28.9 65 🇲🇪 Montenegro 28.9 66 🇲🇦 Morocco 28.8 67 🇲🇳 Mongolia 28.7 68 🇲🇩 Moldova 28.7 69 🇿🇦 South Africa 28.3 70 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 28.3 71 🇰🇼 Kuwait 28.1 72 🇧🇭 Bahrain 27.6 73 🇯🇴 Jordan 27.5 74 🇴🇲 Oman 27.1 75 🇵🇪 Peru 26.7 76 🇦🇷 Argentina 26.4 77 🇧🇧 Barbados 26.1 78 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 25.7 79 🇯🇲 Jamaica 25.7 80 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 25.5 81 🇹🇳 Tunisia 25.4 82 🇵🇦 Panama 24.7 83 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 24.7 84 🇦🇱 Albania 24.5 85 🇧🇾 Belarus 24.2 86 🇪🇬 Egypt 23.7 87 🇧🇼 Botswana 23.1 88 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 22.8 89 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 22.6 90 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 22.3 91 🇵🇰 Pakistan 22 92 🇸🇳 Senegal 22 93 🇵🇾 Paraguay 21.9 94 🇱🇧 Lebanon 21.5 95 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 21.3 96 🇰🇪 Kenya 21 97 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 20.8 98 🇸🇻 El Salvador 20.6 99 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 20.4 100 🇧🇴 Bolivia 20.2 101 🇬🇭 Ghana 20 102 🇳🇦 Namibia 20 103 🇰🇭 Cambodia 19.9 104 🇷🇼 Rwanda 19.7 105 🇪🇨 Ecuador 19.3 106 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 19.1 107 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 18.6 108 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 18.4 109 🇳🇵 Nepal 18.1 110 🇲🇬 Madagascar 17.9 111 🇱🇦 Laos 17.8 112 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 17.5 113 🇳🇬 Nigeria 17.1 114 🇭🇳 Honduras 16.7 115 🇩🇿 Algeria 16.2 116 🇿🇲 Zambia 15.7 117 🇹🇬 Togo 15.6 118 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 15.6 119 🇧🇯 Benin 15.4 120 🇹🇿 Tanzania 15.3 121 🇺🇬 Uganda 14.9 122 🇬🇹 Guatemala 14.6 123 🇨🇲 Cameroon 14.4 124 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 14 125 🇲🇲 Myanmar 13.8 126 🇲🇷 Mauritania 13.2 127 🇧🇮 Burundi 13.2 128 🇲🇿 Mozambique 13.1 129 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 12.8 130 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 12.3 131 🇲🇱 Mali 11.8 132 🇳🇪 Niger 11.2 133 🇦🇴 Angola 10.2

Similar to last year, the U.S. takes third place in the GII. It ranked the highest in Market Sophistication (#1) and Business Sophistication (#2), but its overall score was dragged down by its lower rank in Infrastructure (#30).

A key theme of this year’s GII is innovation overperformers, which are countries that perform above expectation relative to their level of development.

The top three in this regard are India, Moldova, and Vietnam. All three of these economies have overperformed over the past 14 years since 2011.

Other Key Takeaways

The GII 2024 also provides insight into the current state of global innovation. Here are some of the highlights:

Technological progress: The rate of progress in green technologies is lagging behind average growth for the decade. A key challenge here is reducing the energy consumption of supercomputers.

Technology adoption: 5G, robotics, and electric vehicles are all seeing increased penetration levels.

Socioeconomic impact: The GII reports mixed progress, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, levels of poverty are higher than those recorded in 2018, while life expectancy remains at 2015 levels.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this ranking of the top companies by number of AI patents granted on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.