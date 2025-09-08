These Are The World's Top Industrial Robotics Companies

The global industrial robotics market is on a sharp growth trajectory, projected to hit $10.2 billion in sales by 2025.

As factories automate and smart manufacturing expands, robotics play an increasingly vital role in production. By 2025, industrial robots are expected to handle nearly 60% of new installations in the automotive and electronics sectors alone.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, breaks down the market share of leading industrial robotics manufacturers.

The data for this graphic comes from Statista’s Market Insights.

ABB and Epson Lead the Pack

Switzerland’s ABB and Japan’s Epson each hold a 13% share of the global market, making them the two largest manufacturers of industrial robots. ABB’s reach spans multiple industries, while Epson focuses heavily on precision automation for electronics and small-part assembly.

Japan’s Dominance in Robotics

Japanese companies represent half of the top 10 manufacturers, including Epson, Fanuc (11%), Kawasaki (8%), Yaskawa (8%), and Denso (4%). Japan’s decades-long investment in robotics R&D and its export-driven manufacturing economy have cemented its leadership in the sector.

This deep bench of robotics companies has enabled Japan to cater to both domestic and global markets with cutting-edge automation solutions.

Fragmentation and Emerging Players

Beyond the top players, 32% of the market is occupied by smaller firms or those with regional dominance. Companies like Universal Robots (Denmark), KUKA (Germany), and Comau (Italy) each capture smaller but significant market segments.

