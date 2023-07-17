As 'Threads' Continues To Face-Plant, House Judiciary Demands Answers Over Censorship

After an initial surge of more than 100 downloads in five days, Meta's Twitter rival, 'threads,' is imploding.

Threads vs. Twitter (via Google Trends) pic.twitter.com/IUgKDejtNh — Breakout Point (@BreakoutPoint) July 16, 2023

In fact, since we first noted their implosion three days ago - things have gotten worse for Zuck the cuck. As Mario Nawfal reports;

Usage of the app falls drastically, faster than anyone expected:

1) Daily Active Users dropped from a peak of 45 million when it launched on July 6 to 28 million on July 13. That's approximately 38% lower. 2) Time spent per user has tanked from 20 mins on July 7 to around 5 mins by July 11. That's a 75% reduction in usage over 4 days! During the same period, Twitter metrics remained virtually unchanged. The exodus many feared yet again did not materialize.

Read more by clicking into Mario's tweet:

Oh, and even the wokies are getting censored by the latest Twitter clone.

Which brings us to Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee - who just shot off a Monday letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking about possible censorship on Threads.

"Given that Meta has censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of government agencies’ requests and demands in the past, the Committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that have occurred or will occur on the Threads platform," wrote Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

"Indeed, Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk’s commitment to free speech," the letter continues, referring to the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee's March report that found the Federal Trade Commission is aggressively harassing Twitter (via Just the News).

The Republican-led committee subpoenaed Zuckerberg in February for documents related to content moderation and Meta's conversation with the executive branch, and since then, Jordan said he has received more evidence showing that the federal government has colluded with social media companies to moderate online content. Threads already has more than 100 million users after launching earlier this month, according to Zuckerberg. -JTN