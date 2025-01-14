TikTok Dismisses Bloomberg's Report Of Potential Sale To Musk As "Pure Fiction"

Bloomberg is relying upon unnamed sources "familiar with the matter" as anchor sources in an overnight report about Elon Musk potentially acquiring the US operations of Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok. The company faces a Sunday deadline to find a US buyer or risk a ban.

The report said:

Senior Chinese officials had already begun to debate contingency plans for TikTok as part of an expansive discussion on how to work with Donald Trump's administration, one of which involves Musk, said the people, asking not to be identified revealing confidential discussions. . . . Under one scenario that's been discussed by the Chinese government, Musk's X — the former Twitter — would take control of TikTok US and run the businesses together, the people said. With more than 170 million users in the US, TikTok could bolster X's efforts to attract advertisers. Musk also founded a separate artificial intelligence company, xAI, that could benefit from the huge amounts of data generated from TikTok.

Following Bloomberg's report citing anonymous sources, a TikTok spokesperson told BBC News the whole story about China considering to sell the video-sharing platform to Musk as "pure fiction."

"We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction," the spokesperson told the British media outlet.

BBC noted, "TikTok has repeatedly said that it will not sell its US operation."

On X, Musk responded with laughing emojis to Autism Capital's video of angry white liberals melting down in a forest, referring to them as the potential response of TikTok's audience if Musk bought the Chinese video-sharing platform.

In April of 2024, Musk wrote on X, "In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform," adding, "Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for."

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz recently estimated that TikTok's US operations could be valued between $40 and $50 billion. Recall that Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter in 2022.

President-elect Trump, who takes office next Monday, one day after TikTok's deadline to sell or risk a ban, has sought to delay the ban on the video-sharing platform to allow time for negotiations. Trump has previously stated that he wants to "save" the app.

Also, the Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of a law that would ban the platform from the US if the TikTok's owner ByteDance does not find a buyer by Sunday.