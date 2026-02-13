Toyota Remains The World's Most Reliable Car Brand, Rivian The Least

Who makes the most reliable cars?

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, ranks the most reliable car brands in 2026 based on predicted reliability scores by Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports calculated predicted reliability scores for nearly every new car, truck, and SUV by analyzing data from its annual member reliability surveys. These surveys collect detailed, self-reported information about problems owners have experienced with their vehicles.

For the most recent analysis, CR used responses covering roughly 380,000 vehicles, allowing them to identify patterns in reliability across brands, models, and powertrains. The aggregated results are then used to score and compare vehicles, highlighting trends such as differences between gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric models.

Japanese Automakers Lead the Rankings

Japanese brands claim six of the top seven spots in 2026. Toyota leads the list with a score of 66, followed closely by Subaru and Lexus. These manufacturers are known for conservative engineering, long model cycles, and a focus on proven technology.

Rank Brand Predicted reliability score Country 1 Toyota 66 🇯🇵 Japan 2 Subaru 63 🇯🇵 Japan 3 Lexus 60 🇯🇵 Japan 4 Honda 59 🇯🇵 Japan 5 BMW 58 🇩🇪 Germany 6 Nissan 57 🇯🇵 Japan 7 Acura 54 🇯🇵 Japan 8 Buick 51 🇺🇸 U.S. 9 Tesla 50 🇺🇸 U.S. 10 Kia 49 🇰🇷 S. Korea 11 Ford 48 🇺🇸 U.S. 12 Hyundai 48 🇰🇷 S. Korea 13 Audi 44 🇩🇪 Germany 14 Mazda 43 🇯🇵 Japan 15 Volvo 42 🇸🇪 Sweden 16 Volkswagen 42 🇩🇪 Germany 17 Chevrolet 42 🇺🇸 U.S. 18 Cadillac 41 🇺🇸 U.S. 19 Mercedes-Benz 41 🇩🇪 Germany 20 Lincoln 40 🇺🇸 U.S. 21 Genesis 33 🇰🇷 S. Korea 22 Chrysler 31 🇺🇸 U.S. 23 GMC 31 🇺🇸 U.S. 24 Jeep 28 🇺🇸 U.S. 25 Ram 26 🇺🇸 U.S. 26 Rivian 24 🇺🇸 U.S.

Toyota vehicles are engineered to last well beyond 200,000 miles with proper maintenance, thanks to rigorous quality control at every stage of production and simplified powertrain designs that reduce potential failure points.

In addition to long-term mechanical durability, Toyota’s strong anti-theft reputation places several of its models among vehicles with the lowest theft risk.

Honda and Nissan also perform strongly, reinforcing Japan’s dominance in long-term vehicle dependability.

European Brands Show Mixed Reliability

European automakers cluster in the middle of the rankings. BMW stands out as the top European brand, ranking fifth overall and outperforming several Japanese competitors.

In contrast, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo score in the low-to-mid 40s.

Tesla’s Big Jump Signals EV Maturation

Tesla recorded the largest improvement in the rankings compared to the previous survey, moving up eight spots to ninth place. This gain is driven by strong reliability scores for the Model 3 and Model Y, which now benefit from years of incremental design refinements.

Lower-ranked brands such as Jeep, Ram, and Rivian highlight how newer platforms and performance-focused designs can face early reliability hurdles.

