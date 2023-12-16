Tropical-Storm-Like System Will Slam Eastern Seaboard 

Hurricane season ended two weeks ago, but meteorologists on X forecast a strong area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend that will roar up the Eastern Seaboard with high winds, flooding rain, and severe thunderstorms.

The storm's path might parallel Interstate 95 this weekend, causing traffic disruptions to millions across major cities on the East Coast - at a time when AAA is calling for a busy Christmas travel season. Most of the disruptions are expected between Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologists expect the storm conditions to arrive late Saturday in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and even the Mid-Alantic area into Sunday and Monday.

Latest GFS/EURO future radar. Gulf low brews towards Florida upping rains/storms. Then heads towards the east coast states with the same. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/oQgaMaVodQ — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) December 15, 2023

During El Niño conditions, cyclone-like storms from the southern part of the country are not uncommon.

Since this reminds me a little of the Blizzard of 1993 in terms of track, but without the COLD air, epic snowfall, hurricane gusts and 960mb low pressure that it would eventually posses, there was a robust SEVERE weather event as the developing surface low crossed Florida. We… pic.twitter.com/CEsP3ZJfMc — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 15, 2023

More on the El Niño-induced storms.

Posted these graphics before. A strong El Nino and Florida historically bring more floods and more severe storms Fall/Winter. Have already had a few rounds this season. This Gulf low bringing questions on actual severity for Saturday night and overnight. Keeping a close eye on it… pic.twitter.com/RTyUSe7Z2h — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) December 15, 2023

Looking ahead...

Day 15 from a blend of the GEFS/EPS shows a nice pattern evolving to close out December and open up the new year.



Confidence increasing in a pattern change ~27th or so of the month.



Stormy too? ❄️#natgas https://t.co/NbZ8MYaz00 pic.twitter.com/jJOAsXq5kE — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) December 15, 2023

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast just need a dose of cold air for the next big snowstorm.