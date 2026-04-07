Trump Calls Artemis II Astronauts After Record-Breaking Flight Around The Moon

Authored by T.J.Muscaro via The Epoch Times,

For the first time in more than 50 years, the president of the United States had a phone call with astronauts around the moon.

President Donald Trump spoke with the crew of Artemis II on April 6, shortly after they completed their historic, record-breaking flight around the moon, saying he wanted to be the first to congratulate them on the occasion.

“Today you made history and made all of America really proud,” Trump said on the call mediated by NASA administrator Jared Isaacman from Johnson Space Center.

“We have a lot of things to be proud of lately, but there is nothing like what you’re doing: circling around the moon for the first time in more than half a century and breaking the all-time record for farthest distance from planet Earth.

“Humans have really never seen anything quite like what you’re doing in a manned spacecraft. It’s really special.”

Trump to the Artemis II crew: I look forward to having you in the Oval Office at the White House, and we will celebrate your incredible achievements and triumphs... I've been pretty busy also, as you know, but I will absolutely find the time... pic.twitter.com/2AuhUdo3hd — Wunderkind (@EngineerNGR) April 7, 2026

Trump praised all the astronauts by name: the three Americans, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, for kickstarting a return to the stars that will be an international effort led by the United States.

A mini “America 250” banner was raised in their Orion spacecraft Integrity to mark the occasion.

“America will be second to none in space and everything else that we’re doing, and we will continue to lead the whole thing into the stars,” he said.

His fellow Americans expressed their appreciation for the call.

Trump also gave special praise to the first Canadian astronaut to make the trip, Jeremy Hansen.

The president told Hansen that he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, professional hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, and other Canadian friends, all of whom are proud of him and his historic flight.

“You have a lot of courage, doing what you’re doing,” Trump told Hansen, “a lot of bravery, a lot of genius. They’re very, very proud of you.”

Hansen also took the opportunity to thank the president for his push to get NASA back to the moon, taking other countries along, and to say that Canadians were proud to be a part of the Artemis program.

“On behalf of Canada, the space leadership you spoke of from America is truly extraordinary,” Hansen told Trump.

“I’ve said this many times before, a nation that leads like that and creates and sets big goals for humanity, that brings other countries along with it, is truly incredible.

“[It’s an] intentional decision to lead by example, and to allow other countries like Canada to share our gifts and help you achieve these mutually beneficial goals like establishing a presence on the moon and eventually going to Mars. And Canadians are so proud to be a part of this program.”

Trump asked them all a few questions about their mission thus far, including how the far side of the moon differed from the near side, and what it was like to be on the far side, cut off from communications with Mission Control.

The call ended with the crew accepting Trump’s invitation to visit the Oval Office upon their return.

“Thank you for that, Mr. President, and when you want us, we will be there,” Glover said. ”And thank you for your leadership. Thank you to Jared for his leadership.”