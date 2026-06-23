Trump Signs Orders For Quantum Computer, Cryptography Upgrades

Authored by Martin Young via CoinTelegraph.com,

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday to push to build a quantum computer and to focus on creating cryptography that can resist quantum attacks.

The orders aim to take a “cohesive, whole-of-government approach” to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of quantum computing and “protect sensitive technologies and work with allies to ensure adversaries cannot use QIST [Quantum Information Science and Technology] to undermine national security.”

The orders come as China ramps up its quantum computing ambitions following the announcement of its “Five-Year Plan” in March, which aims to expand investment in scalable quantum computers and the development of an integrated space-earth quantum communication network.

Investing in American quantum leadership like never before.



President Trump signs executive orders on quantum, supercharging a national effort in innovation in quantum technologies, ensuring national security and continuing American growth in a critical industry. 💻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cQmdCs0s4N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2026

Trump’s orders state that within 180 days, relevant agencies must update the National Quantum Strategy to support commercialization and industry partnerships.

Various agencies are also tasked with identifying implications of increasing scale and performance of commercial quantum computers, “such as the implications for the migration to post-quantum cryptography.”

The order also establishes Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS), a national effort to pursue the development of a quantum computer at a scale intended to “initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery.”

Focus on post-quantum cryptography

The other executive order aims to secure the US against quantum-assisted cryptographic attacks and is more focused on upgrading to post-quantum cryptography.

“We’re going to be investing in American quantum leadership like never before to stay ahead of the pack,” Trump said.

The order directs the Office of Management and Budget and the National Cyber Director to lead an accelerated, nationwide migration to post-quantum cryptography, ensuring the nation’s data stays secure as quantum technology evolves.

“The advent of large-scale quantum computers, particularly in the hands of adversaries, will pose a significant threat to widely used cryptographic security systems,” the order said.

Major crypto blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana have already started working on post-quantum roadmaps, while the Bitcoin community is still divided on how to approach securing old coins against the quantum threat.