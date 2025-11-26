Is A Trump UFO Bombshell Incoming?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Documentary filmmaker Dan Farah has boldly predicted that President Trump could be the first world leader to spill the beans on UFOs, dropping a “major announcement” about non-human tech and extraterrestrial intel—sparking feverish speculation: Is this engineered hype to divert from global flashpoints, or a seismic shift toward transparency?

Farah made the claim on Joe Rogan’s podcast while promoting a new documentary titled The Age of Disclosure. As Farah teases amnesty for black-budget insiders, is Trump poised to unmask aliens, or is this another misdirect?

Farah asserted: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens soon after the film comes out — the sitting president has to step to the microphone and say: humanity is not alone in the universe. We have recovered technology of non-human origin. So have other nations. There is a high-stakes, secret cold war race to reverse engineer this technology. We need to win this race.”

UFO expert Dan Farah just told Joe Rogan he believes a sitting president will finally come clean about the UAP phenomenon…and he thinks that president will be Donald Trump.



Then he dropped a bombshell about what Trump has already tasked Tulsi Gabbard with investigating.… pic.twitter.com/TsMb2WRm2q — Overton (@overton_news) November 21, 2025

Rogan quipped, “I think Trump might be the only guy that’s willing to do something that crazy.”

Farah replied: “I know he is aware of what people in his administration say in the film… And I know that they are discussing internally how they’re going to react to the film publicly.”

The filmmaker also claimed that Trump was contemplating basic disclosure during his first tenure as President and has now tasked United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard with getting to the bottom of what is gong on with the UFO/UAP phenomenon.

Throughout the podcast he detailed how insiders have revealed to him that there have been multiple UFO contact events with the U.S. military, including multiple face to face encounters with non-human entities.

Dan Farah tells Joe Rogan there have been multiple UFO contact events with our military and even describes the types of beings involved. ? pic.twitter.com/weBCa1fbIz — Astral? (@The_Astral_) November 21, 2025

The Age of Disclosure director/producer Dan Farah tells Joe Rogan the U.S. conducted nuclear weapon tests with the specific intent to recover crashed UFOs.



Farah: “One of the realizations early on was that atomic weapon testing has a ripple effect that can down these things. So… pic.twitter.com/6TVlvi9tGo — UAP James (@UAPJames) November 21, 2025

Full interview here:

Farah’s call for “amnesty” for UFO cover-up insiders mirrors Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s previous on-camera plea: “I’m not trying to punish anyone. I need to know what they learned, because taxpayers paid for this and it’s in our interest to know what’s going on.”

But is this real reckoning or red herring? Intelligence Whistleblower Edward Snowden’s warned in 2023 that such flaps are “engineered” to bury scandals like Nord Stream.

“I wish it were aliens,” but it’s bait to “wipe the infinitely more awkward Seymour Hersh story from the headlines,” he noted at the time.

Farah also claimed that according to insiders, over a trillion dollars has been poured into “reverse-engineering” recovered craft.

Ex-intel officer Luis Elizondo’s 2024 drone-UFO intercept revelations—“true UAP events followed by a Department of Defense response”—have hinted at a hidden arms race.

In 2023 the NSC claimed that UAPs are having a “real impact” on pilots—claiming “there’s something our pilots are seeing.”

White House National Security Council Coordinator, Admiral John Kirby was asked about Senator Schumer’s UAP legislation. ?



-White House takes it seriously



“Some of these phenomena we know have already had an impact on our training ranges.” pic.twitter.com/CNeJ8Efj6z — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) July 17, 2023

Under Trump, could this be significant truth-telling, unearthing black-budget secrets? Or, as Snowden posited, another “distraction” from wars or woes?

Farah’s hope—Trump as the “only guy” wild enough—clashes with skeptics seeing psyop.

