The Turkey Slapper

Via Political Calculations blog,

Louis Weisz achieved internet immortality in 2021 when he cooked a chicken by slapping it.

Or more accurately, building a slapping machine that converted kinetic energy into enough heat to cook a chicken from repeatedly striking it.

But would that technology work to cook a turkey?

In the following less than 22-minute video, he finds out not only if he can but whether the final result is worthy of being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving dinner!

The consensus among his guests? It's tastes like turkey!

Being traditionalists, we'll stick with more familiar turkey cooking methods, but if you go for the slapping method, the IIE team wishes you a Happy Slapsgiving!