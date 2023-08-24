UK Set To Become World's Biggest Gaming Nation By 2027

Taking place from August 23 to August 27, this year's Gamescom is bound to again become the biggest video game trade fair in the world with upwards of 300,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors.

As Statista's Florian Zandt shows in the chart below, while Germany is a crucial video gaming market, generating roughly ten billion euros with the sales of games, hardware and online services in 2022, the top 5 in terms of the highest user penetration in the gaming sector is populated by other countries.

Three out of these five come as no surprise, though.

According to estimates from our Statista Digital Market Outlook, Japan has consistently placed first or second in terms of the percentage of the population being considered gamers.

A penetration rate of 53 percent in 2017 and 58 percent in 2022 earned Japan the top spot in both years.

South Korea, home to many elite e-sports players and organizations, also snags a top 5 spot and even comes in third in 2022.

In the future, the United Kingdom will most likely overtake Japan in terms of user penetration.

By 2027, 70 percent of UK residents are expected to qualify as gamers, reflecting the importance of the market.

In a Newzoo ranking, the country places sixth with estimated revenue of $5.7 billion in 2022.

Overall, video games have become the most lucrative media segment concerning revenue over the last few years. Still, 2022 saw the market contract to around $182 billion, according to Newzoo estimates, with $92 billion generated with mobile gaming alone. In comparison, revenues from the music and film industries reached $25.9 billion and $21.3 billion in 2021, while video streaming providers like Netflix and Disney+ generated an estimated $62 billion in 2020.